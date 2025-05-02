ZetrOZ Systems Announces Partnership with Arthritis Foundation to Transform Arthritis Patient Education

The developer of sustained acoustic medicine technology and the sam® wearable ultrasound device and number one resource for arthritis information will support the Foundation's efforts to provide resources and education to patients, families and caregivers.

ZetrOZ Systems and the Arthritis Foundation announce a partnership with the potential to transform pain management for the 60 million adults in the U.S. living with arthritis. ZetrOZ Systems will work with the Foundation to raise awareness of pain management and treatment options for people with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. ZetrOZ Systems will sponsor the Foundation's upcoming "Arthritis Explained" podcast and support its national support group program.

For more than 75 years, the Arthritis Foundation has been the nation's leader in advocacy, research and support for people with arthritis, a debilitating joint inflammation disease. Its mission is to drive funding for research toward a cure and new treatments for arthritis, to advocate for policies that eliminate barriers to arthritis care, and to help patients and their families find community and support through Arthritis Foundation resources.

ZetrOZ Systems, based in Connecticut, is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit. Sustained acoustic medicine is a long-duration, continuous, multi-hour, high frequency ultrasound treatment defined in 48 U.S. and global patents and that has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating soft-tissue injuries. The treatment has been proven effective in 30 Level 1-5 clinical studies for treating osteoarthritis and other conditions, and through millions of treatments provided annually to patients across the United States.

"This partnership brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to improving the lives of people living with osteoarthritis," said Beth Aulwes, Director of National Partnerships with the Arthritis Foundation. "As the leading resource of arthritis information and resources for patients, we welcome corporate partners like ZetrOZ who are committed to helping us provide education, resources and support for our patient community, including military veterans who are more likely to receive an arthritis diagnosis."

"ZetrOZ Systems is honored to stand alongside one of the most trusted voices in arthritis care as ZetrOZ Systems works toward our longtime goal to help 100 million people manage pain without the use of opioids," said George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and inventor of sustained acoustic medicine.

Arthritis is one of the most prevalent diseases in the United States, affecting over one in five adults , more than are affected by diabetes, heart disease or kidney disease. The Arthritis Foundation estimates that nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of children in the U.S. are living with osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, or related musculoskeletal diseases.

Arthritis is also associated with dispensed opioid prescriptions and opioid use disorder, being commonly prescribed to treat pain resulting from both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, despite questions about opioids' efficacy and potential for leading to addiction.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® technology offers a way to treat arthritis pain without the use of potentially addictive painkillers. Sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device work by generating continuous ultrasound waves in soft tissue, which reduces inflammation, increases blood vessel diameters, and improves blood flow. That in turn increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste. The result is more rapid healing and reduced pain.

Multiple studies have demonstrated the efficacy of sustained acoustic medicine in treating soft-tissue injuries, including forms of arthritis. An article published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research reported on a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of patients with knee osteoarthritis. The group receiving sustained acoustic medicine treatment saw significant improvements in both pain reduction and restored joint function compared to the placebo group. The authors concluded: "Long-duration low-intensity ultrasound significantly reduced pain and improved joint function in patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis knee pain."

"By working with the Arthritis Foundation, we're building momentum for a movement toward safer, smarter, and more accessible pain management," Lewis said. "We have the opportunity to change how arthritis is understood and treated across the country."

For more information, please visit https://zetroz.com/ or https://www.arthritis.org/ .?

About ZetrOZ Systems??

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.??

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation has a mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation not only champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, but it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care, and join the fight to conquer arthritis - uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis.

Contact Information

Catherine Hoblin

Media Contact

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zetroz-systems-announces-partnership-with-arthritis-foundation-to-tra-1022016