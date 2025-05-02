AORBIS Inc. Honored as Winner of the 2025 Family Business Awards by Hartford Business Journal

AORBIS has evolved into a nationwide construction solutions partner, offering advanced AI-driven estimation and quantity take-off services, Division 8 & 10 specification writing, and a tech-integrated approach to supply and installation.

AORBIS Inc., a tech-enabled supplier of door hardware, bathroom accessories, and integrated construction solutions, is proud to announce its selection as a 2025 Family Business Award winner by the Hartford Business Journal (HBJ). The award recognizes AORBIS's exceptional growth, innovation, and lasting commitment to both its industry and the Connecticut business community.

Founded as a family-led enterprise, AORBIS has evolved into a nationwide construction solutions partner, offering advanced AI-driven estimation and quantity take-off services, Division 8 & 10 specification writing, and a tech-integrated approach to supply and installation. With operations now spanning 48 U.S. states, AORBIS continues to prioritize core family values while embracing forward-thinking innovation.

Recognition for Growth and Innovation

The Family Business Awards honor outstanding multigenerational companies that exemplify strong leadership, long-term success, and meaningful community impact. Winners are selected through a rigorous nomination and evaluation process led by the HBJ editorial team.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Chirag Thaker, President of AORBIS Inc. "This award is a reflection of the dedication, resilience, and innovation that our family and team bring to the table every day. We're excited to celebrate with fellow leaders in the Connecticut business community and remain committed to pushing boundaries in construction technology."

Since its inception, AORBIS has maintained a 2X year-over-year growth rate, fueled by strategic investments in AI, digital platforms, and customer experience. The company's intelligent On-Screen Takeoff solution - recently previewed for the AIA Conference - is just one example of how AORBIS blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to transform construction workflows.

Award Feature and Celebration Details

The 2025 Family Business Award honorees will be:

Featured in the June 16, 2025, edition of the Hartford Business Journal (print and digital)

Celebrated at an Awards Gala held on June 16, 2025, at Farmington Gardens in Farmington, CT

Recognized publicly among Connecticut's most prominent business leaders, family enterprises, and innovators

This distinction underscores AORBIS's reputation not only as a high-growth enterprise but also as a company rooted in family tradition, team empowerment, and long-term industry contribution.

About AORBIS Inc.

AORBIS Inc. is a leading provider of integrated door hardware, bathroom accessories, and specification solutions for Division 8 & 10. Serving general contractors, architects, and developers across the country, AORBIS streamlines project delivery through smart sourcing, AI-enabled takeoffs, and expert spec documentation. Combining generational craftsmanship with modern technology, AORBIS builds long-term partnerships that drive construction success from planning to completion.

To learn more, visit www.aorbis.com.

