Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.05.2025 16:49 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Continuum Global Solutions and Interactions LLC Form Partnership to Elevate Seamless Customer Journeys

Finanznachrichten News

Another step in advancing Continuum's exciting AI agenda, Interactions proven digital agent solutions engage with customers naturally across voice, web, chat, and text channels, reducing customer effort and improving the overall experience.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Continuum Global Solutions, a global leader in the BPO industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with Interactions LLC (www.interactions.com). Another step in advancing Continuum's exciting AI agenda, Interactions proven digital agent solutions engage with customers naturally across voice, web, chat, and text channels, reducing customer effort and improving the overall experience.

continuum-global-solutions-interactions-partnership

continuum-global-solutions-interactions-partnership
Human-in-the-loop agent assist

Instead of waiting on hold to speak to a live agent, Interactions engages the customer to understand their needs and at the same time immediately begins addressing their needs using a hybrid solution of AI and humans. This sophisticated blend of Predictive AI, Generative AI (GAI), and real-time human-in-the-loop technology ensures AI algorithms and human expertise work together to deliver unparalleled understanding and personalized connections throughout the customer journey.

"The 'human-in-the-loop' technology empowers customers to engage in the moment with meaningful resolution," says David Garner, Chief Executive Officer. "This blend of human intelligence and AI delivers exceptional understanding and connection to customers while elevating brand experience and building loyalty."

"What makes Interactions unique is our success in fusing various forms of AI and human intelligence to deliver effective enterprise AI solutions at scale," says Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. "We are excited to extend our relationship with Continuum to deliver an unmatched digital agent experience that will improve the CX journey for customers and CSRs."

Learn more about Interactions here: Interactions Conversational AI Solutions for CX.

###

Contact Information

Continuum Communications
Director, Corporate Communications
continuum.communications@continuumgbl.com

.

SOURCE: Continuum Global Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/continuum-global-solutions-and-interactions-llc-form-partnership-1021888

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.