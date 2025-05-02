Continuum Global Solutions and Interactions LLC Form Partnership to Elevate Seamless Customer Journeys

Another step in advancing Continuum's exciting AI agenda, Interactions proven digital agent solutions engage with customers naturally across voice, web, chat, and text channels, reducing customer effort and improving the overall experience.

Continuum Global Solutions, a global leader in the BPO industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with Interactions LLC (www.interactions.com). Another step in advancing Continuum's exciting AI agenda, Interactions proven digital agent solutions engage with customers naturally across voice, web, chat, and text channels, reducing customer effort and improving the overall experience.

Human-in-the-loop agent assist

Instead of waiting on hold to speak to a live agent, Interactions engages the customer to understand their needs and at the same time immediately begins addressing their needs using a hybrid solution of AI and humans. This sophisticated blend of Predictive AI, Generative AI (GAI), and real-time human-in-the-loop technology ensures AI algorithms and human expertise work together to deliver unparalleled understanding and personalized connections throughout the customer journey.

"The 'human-in-the-loop' technology empowers customers to engage in the moment with meaningful resolution," says David Garner, Chief Executive Officer. "This blend of human intelligence and AI delivers exceptional understanding and connection to customers while elevating brand experience and building loyalty."

"What makes Interactions unique is our success in fusing various forms of AI and human intelligence to deliver effective enterprise AI solutions at scale," says Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. "We are excited to extend our relationship with Continuum to deliver an unmatched digital agent experience that will improve the CX journey for customers and CSRs."

