ACCESS Newswire
02.05.2025 16:49 Uhr
21 Leser
Viet Exports Launches to Help U.S. Companies Source High-Quality Products From Vietnam

Finanznachrichten News

Bridging U.S. Buyers With Vietnam's Top Manufacturers to Improve Quality and Lower Costs

OLNEY, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / In response to the growing need for diversified and resilient supply chains, Viet Exports announces its official launch as a U.S.-Vietnam sourcing partner dedicated to helping American companies find high-quality, competitively priced alternatives to Chinese suppliers.

Viet Exports

Viet Exports
Logo

With staff based in both the United States and Vietnam, Viet Exports offers end-to-end sourcing services - from supplier matchmaking to quality assurance - with a focus on reducing risk, improving pricing, and maintaining or exceeding existing product standards.

"Our mission is simple: help U.S. businesses unlock the value of Vietnam's world-class manufacturing capabilities - without the typical barriers or confusion," said Thi Thi Hoang, founder of Viet Exports. "There's no cost to see if we can help. We're here to make global sourcing easy, reliable, and competitive."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the team behind Viet Exports successfully facilitated the import of over 15 million units of various products to the U.S., proving the efficiency and trustworthiness of Vietnam's manufacturing ecosystem.

Key advantages Viet Exports offers:

  • Sourcing from vetted, top-tier manufacturers in Vietnam

  • A proven ability to match or improve product quality

  • Competitive pricing, transparent process, and no upfront fees

  • Staff on the ground in both Vietnam and the United States

  • Decades of experience in manufacturing, export logistics, and quality control

Viet Exports is now actively engaging with U.S.-based importers, wholesalers, and brands across industries including consumer goods, tools, apparel, packaging, and industrial components.

About Viet Exports

Viet Exports is a U.S.-Vietnam sourcing service dedicated to helping American companies diversify from China and find better deals on high-quality products. The company provides product matching, manufacturer sourcing, price quoting, and quality assurance, all backed by local teams in both countries.

Media Contact:
Thi Thi Hoang
Founder, Viet Exports
Email: thithi@vietexports.com
Phone: 240-888-6080
Website: https://www.vietexports.com

Contact Information

Thi Thi Hoang
President
thithi@vietexports.com
240-888-6080

.

SOURCE: Viet Exports



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/viet-exports-launches-to-help-u.s.-companies-source-high-quality-1022103

