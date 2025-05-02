Aorbis Inc.: AORBIS to Unveil AI-Powered On-Screen Takeoff Automation at AIA Conference 2025

AORBIS will demonstrate how its Intelligent Platform integrates all phases of Division 8 and 10 execution.

AORBIS, a tech-enabled innovator in Division 8 and Division 10 construction solutions, announces its participation at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025, where it will debut its advanced AI-powered On-Screen Takeoff (OST) platform. The event takes place June 5-6, 2025, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

AORBIS is setting a new benchmark in construction estimation and project delivery through artificial intelligence. The company's theme for the event, "Harnessing AI for Efficient Construction Workflows," reflects its commitment to simplifying and accelerating complex architectural processes with intelligent automation.

Driving Efficiency in Division 8 and 10 Projects

The AORBIS OST platform harnesses artificial intelligence to automatically detect, measure, compare, and label openings within architectural drawings. This enables architects, estimators, and contractors to generate precise material takeoffs with significantly less manual intervention. With proven results, the platform is already demonstrating:

• An 84% reduction in estimation time

• A 95% decrease in human error rates

By automating traditionally labor-intensive tasks, the OST platform frees up valuable time for design and execution, improves project accuracy, and reduces costly delays due to miscalculations.

"The construction industry is rapidly evolving, and AI is the key to unlocking a more efficient future," said Sanjeev Thakkar, VP of Marketing and Communication at AORBIS. "Our OST platform is not just a technological tool - it's a strategic asset that helps construction professionals work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence."

Experience the Future of Construction at Booth #1818

At Booth 1818, AORBIS will demonstrate how its Intelligent Platform integrates all phases of Division 8 and 10 execution - from specification to final installation. Attendees will explore:

• Smart Specifications: Expert-written specs designed for precision and code compliance

• AI-Driven Estimations: Fast, accurate quantity takeoffs with built-in AI assistance

• Integrated Supply Chain: A unified ecosystem that connects specs, sourcing, and installation seamlessly

Whether you're an architect, estimator, project manager, or developer, AORBIS invites you to explore how this platform can elevate your project workflows.

Event Details

Dates: June 5-6, 2025

Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Booth Number: 1818

Demo Scheduling: Visit the AORBIS website - www.aorbis.com

About AORBIS

AORBIS is a forward-thinking provider of construction technology and integrated solutions focused on Division 8 and 10. With a mission to modernize the way specifications, takeoffs, and installations are executed, AORBIS delivers end-to-end support powered by artificial intelligence. Serving architects, contractors, and developers across the U.S., AORBIS empowers AEC professionals to build with greater accuracy, efficiency, and control.

To learn more, visit www.aorbis.com.

