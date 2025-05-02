Partners Real Estate: TGS Cedar Port Partners Secures Largest Rail-Served Industrial Lease of the Year in Houston

A 496,421-sq.-ft. transaction at DC2 Distribution Center in TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Houston, Texas

TGS Cedar Port Partners, L.P. has secured the largest rail-served industrial deal of the year in Houston-a lease for the entire 496,421-sq.-ft. TGS Cedar Port DC 2 rail-served distribution center located within TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park. This agreement further reinforces Cedar Port's position as a premier hub for large-scale distribution and rail operations.

Strategically located at 4407 East Grand Parkway South in Baytown, Texas, DC 2 is a 496,421 square foot rail-served distribution center situated on approximately 27 acres. The facility offers above-standard specifications, including a 36-foot clear height, dual rail service via Union Pacific and BNSF, an 8-inch minimum slab, LED warehouse lighting, ESFR sprinkler system, oversized truck court, and ample car and trailer parking. Its direct access to the Port Houston container terminals and major highways makes it an ideal location for efficient supply chain operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome our newest tenant to TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park. This company has a world-class reputation that we believe fits nicely among the brands located within Cedar Port, and we hope to see their business flourish for the benefit of our community and region. Cedar Port is a great fit for any rail-served customer. Following the completion of our 900 railcar expansion in 2024, Cedar Port now has the capacity to store over 5,500 railcars. In 2024, Cedar Port interchanged over 100,000 railcars for more than 50 customers. Cedar Port is currently undergoing an expansion to add an additional 1,000 railcar spaces," said James Scott, President of TGS Cedar Port Partners, LP.

Following the successful leasing of DC 2, TGS Cedar Port is preparing to break ground on DC 5, a 609,000-square-foot distribution center that can be expanded to over 900,000 square feet. DC 5 offers the flexibility to be configured as a dual-rail-served or cross-dock facility.

In addition to DC 2, TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park offers two other state-of-the-art distribution centers available for lease and ready for immediate occupancy. DC 3 is a dual-rail-served facility spanning 150,000 square feet, with expansion potential up to 600,000 square feet. DC 4 is a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse that features an 8,236 square foot spec office, 40-foot clear height, 8-inch minimum slab, 5000-amp power, and ESFR sprinkler system. Designed for maximum flexibility, DC 4 accommodates over 1,000 car and trailer spaces and can expand beyond 2 million square feet, making it one of the most versatile large-scale industrial spec buildings in Texas.

TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park, located in West Chambers County near Houston, Texas, is the largest master-planned, rail-and-barge-served industrial park in the U.S. The park offers industry-leading access for distribution, manufacturing, and terminal operations, spanning approximately 15,000 acres with an elevation of 25 feet above sea level.

TGS Cedar Port Partners, L.P. was represented by John Simons, Gray Gilbert, and Chris Haro of Partners Real Estate in the transaction.

