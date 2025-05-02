esp, Inc.: SEEABILITY Launches Kids Shine Collection to Celebrate the Brilliance of Every Child

100% of Profits Support Kids and Adults with Disabilities

SEEABILITY, the movement redefining how the world sees disability, is proud to announce the launch of the Kids Shine Collection - a joyful new line of apparel and accessories designed to celebrate the brilliance and limitless abilities in every child.

At the heart of this inspiring collection are two remarkable girls: Charlotte Tucker and Wynnie Shurling.

Charlotte Tucker ( @charlotte.a.tucker ) is an eight-year-old actress who is lighting up screens and melting hearts across the country. You may recognize her from Cobra Kai, her breakout role as Lily Loud in A Loud House Christmas, or her latest appearance in the new MARVEL Studios movie currently in theaters. But beyond the spotlight, Charlotte has a deep love for giving back - and she adores the word "SHINE." That's why the Kids Shine Collection was named in her honor.

Charlotte co-created the collection with her new friend Wynnie Shurling ( @downwiththewynn ), a spirited and joyful 7-year-old with Down syndrome. Wynnie participates in esp's transformative programs, which are proudly supported by the See Ability movement. Together, they've designed a summer collection that is bright, inclusive, and full of purpose.

To celebrate the launch, Charlotte and Wynnie joined together a special Kids Shine Experience Day, filled with laughter, friendship, creativity, and fun.

"Getting to be a part of SEEABILITY and make something with Wynnie has been one of the best things ever," said Charlotte Tucker. "I love that we are showing the world that everyone can shine. Wynnie is the sweetest and funniest friend, and I'm so happy we got to do this together!"

Their story, and the heart behind the Shine Collection, are captured in a special SEEABILITY Watchcast , featuring Charlotte, Wynnie, and their moms sharing their experience, friendship, and dreams for a more inclusive world. Their episode of the SEEABILITY Watchcast will drop on YouTube on May 6.

SEEABILITY is a national movement created to reshape how the world views disability - through bold storytelling, purpose-driven merchandise, and real employment opportunities. It exists to celebrate the ability in every individual. The movement is powered by esp ( Extra Special People ), a non-profit which exists to create transformative year-round experiences for people with disabilities and their families, changing communities for the better.

The Kids Shine Collection features colorful designs, positive affirmations, and inclusive messages that empower young people to embrace who they are and celebrate others. And it does more than look good - 100% of profits from the collection directly support esp programs and create paid job opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The collection is now available online at SEEABILITYshop.com, with limited quantities of the launch designs available.

About esp

Founded in 1986, Extra Special People, Inc. (esp) began with a simple summer camp for children with disabilities. Today, esp operates in four Georgia communities, serving over 1,200 families through wrap-around programs and services that provide support, purpose, and belonging for individuals of all abilities. Learn more: www.espyouandme.org .

