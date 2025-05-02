Stenocare A/S: Medical Cannabis Made Permanent in Denmark: Major Milestone for Patients and STENOCARE

STENOCARE A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK

TICKER: STENO

STENOCARE A/S ("Stenocare") is pleased to announce that the Danish Parliament has officially passed legislation to make Denmark's medical cannabis program permanent. The new law, which takes effect on January 1, 2026, marks a significant step forward in securing long-term access to medical cannabis treatment for patients and providing regulatory stability for the Stenocare business in Denmark.

Since 2018, Denmark has operated a Pilot Programme for medical cannabis, which is scheduled to expire in December 2025. Through this initiative, Denmark has positioned itself as a European leader in prescription-based medical cannabis. According to the official evaluation of the Programme, many patients have reported positive treatment outcomes when using medical cannabis as an alternative to conventional therapies.

In November 2024, the Danish Parliament decided to make the use of medical cannabis a permanent option, bringing clarity and long-term stability to the industry. Stenocare, currently the leading supplier of medical cannabis oil products in Denmark, welcomes the decision as a significant milestone for the industry.

Stenocare has actively engaged with health authorities and policymakers throughout the Pilot Programme, offering insights to support an informed decision on permanent legalization. On April 24, 2025, the Danish Parliament formally adopted "Bill L135" that establishes the permanent legislative framework for the medical use of cannabis. The law will take effect on January 1, 2026.

The political approval provides reassurance and predictability for patients who may have been concerned about the future of their treatment. The decision includes several improvements that will benefit patients. These include updated guidance from the Danish Medicines Agency to support doctors in confidently prescribing medical cannabis. In addition, the Danish Patient Safety Authority will revise the health criteria used in its recommendations regarding driving restrictions for patients undergoing cannabis treatment. Importantly, the 50% subsidy for medical cannabis products will remain unchanged under the new law.

Stenocare CEO, Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, comments:

"This is a day of celebration. Uncertainty has been replaced by a clear and positive decision to permanently allow treatment with medical cannabis in Denmark. This is a victory for patients, who can now continue their treatment without being forced to obtain their medicine from the illegal market. It is also a win for Stenocare and our significant investments in making medical cannabis oil products available. With this win-win outcome, Denmark continues its leadership role in Europe by ensuring patient access to a proven alternative in medical cannabis."

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. It was the first company to receive permission from the Danish Medicines Agency to import, distribute, cultivate, and produce medical cannabis. Today, STENOCARE sources its products from a selection of high-quality international suppliers that comply with the strict European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). STENOCARE has developed a unique patented medical cannabis oil product, ASTRUM, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. The company has strategically invested in assets to operate within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, with products approved for sale in multiple countries.

www.stenocare.com