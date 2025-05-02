Preformed Line Products: Plp Announces Acquisition Of Jap Telecom

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today announced it has acquired J.A.P. Indústria de Materiais para Telefonia Ltda (JAP Telecom), a leading Brazilian designer, manufacturer, and supplier of connectivity solutions for the South American telecommunications infrastructure market.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Pedreira, Brazil, JAP Telecom has over 20 years of experience serving the region's largest telecommunications operators and internet service providers. The company's core product portfolio includes fiber optic closures, connectivity devices, and infrastructure accessories tailored to the specific needs of the local market.

"JAP Telecom's deep understanding of the Brazilian telecommunications market and its proven ability to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions make this a welcomed addition to the PLP family," said Dennis McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of PLP. "Not only does this strategic acquisition expand our communications product offering, it also enhances our ability to serve the unique infrastructure needs of customers across South America and the globe with greater speed and flexibility."

Located just 70 miles from PLP's existing manufacturing facility in the southeast region of Brazil, JAP Telecom brings a wealth of complementary capabilities that PLP believes will provide immediate opportunities for operational alignment, supply chain efficiencies, and expanded production capacity.

"JAP Telecom has built a strong reputation throughout the industry by focusing on the needs of its customers," said Paulo Sergio Pinto Borges, PLP's Regional Managing Director for South America. "Together, we aim to leverage this shared vision and our complementary strengths to expand PLP's footprint, boost regional exports, and accelerate our South American product development initiatives."

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

ABOUT JAP TELECOM

J.A.P. Indústria de Materiais para Telefonia Ltda began its activities in 2002 as a manufacturer and retailer of telecommunications materials. Headquartered in Pedreira, Brazil, it currently serves the entire national territory, offering telecommunications and fiber optic product solutions within the highest quality standards.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, the Company's continued access to financing, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

