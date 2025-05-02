Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
02.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
Rythmia Life Advancement Center: World-Renowned Ayahuasca Retreat Opens Doors to New Affiliate Partners

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world's first medically licensed ayahuasca retreat, is officially launching its affiliate program - inviting wellness creators, influencers, healers, and purpose-driven marketers to partner with one of the most transformative destinations on Earth.

Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Located in the lush landscapes of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Rythmia has welcomed over 15,000 guests and earned global recognition for its unique blend of ancient plant medicine, modern therapeutics, and integrative healing practices. Now, the center is opening up its mission to a wider audience through a brand-new affiliate initiative designed to empower aligned partners to share the Rythmia experience - and earn healthy commissions doing so.

"People have always shared their Rythmia journey out of love," said Gerard Powell, Rythmia's founder and CEO. "With this program, we're giving those people a way to be rewarded for spreading a message that truly changes lives."

Why Join the Rythmia Affiliate Program?

  • Healthy commissions for every qualified guest referral

  • Second-tier affiliate earnings

  • Real-time tracking dashboards and robust reporting

  • Access to banners, swipe copy, and high-converting promotional assets

  • Promote a life-changing experience with a 95.12% guest-reported miracle rate

Ideal Partners?

  • Health & Wellness influencers and creators

  • Plant medicine and spirituality communities

  • Coaches, healers, and retreat reviewers

  • Content marketers, affiliates, and conscious entrepreneurs

"This program is more than a revenue opportunity - it's a chance to become part of something truly transformative," said Rythmia's marketing team. "We're excited to partner with those who believe in the power of healing and human potential."

Apply today to become a Rythmia affiliate partner: https://www.rythmia.com/affiliates

About Rythmia
Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a medically licensed luxury retreat in Costa Rica that specializes in healing mind, body, and spirit through ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysical workshops, yoga, breathwork, and more - all under world-class medical supervision. With thousands of success stories and one of the highest guest satisfaction rates in the industry, Rythmia is redefining what it means to heal.

Contact Information

Bianca Facey
bianca.faceypr@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: Rythmia Life Advancement Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/world-renowned-ayahuasca-retreat-opens-doors-to-new-affiliate-partners-1022787

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
