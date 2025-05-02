Anzeige
Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
WKN: 928721 | ISIN: FR0000074148
Frankfurt
02.05.25
08:04 Uhr
37,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2025 17:46 Uhr
108 Leser
ASSYSTEM: Assystem: Information available concerning the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

INFORMATION AVAILABLE CONCERNING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD
ON 23 MAY 2025

Paris, on 2 May 2025, Assystem S.A. (ISIN : FR0000074148 - ASY), invites its shareholders to attend its Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 May 2025 at 9:30 a.m, at the Centre de Conférences Etoile Saint Honoré, 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris.

The prior convening notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 16 April 2025 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting.

This notice together with the other preparatory documents concerning this Annual General Meeting as provided by the article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are now available on the Assystem's website: https://www.assystem.com/en/investors/general-meeting/.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.
Assystem's 7,750 experts in its 12 countries of operation

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn - Communications Director - acdagorn@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

Attachment

  • ASSYSTEM PR Shareholders meeting 2025 information (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a64f9b8e-2c99-4e4f-994d-1b16654038bb)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
