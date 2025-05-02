Butler National Corporation Announces Personnel Reorganization

Sales teams to be entirely within respective business units

OLATHE, Kan., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler National Corporation (OTCQB: BUKS), a leader in the growing global market for aircraft modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul and a recognized provider of gaming management services, announces a significant reorganization of its sales teams and personnel reporting structure. Butler National is eliminating the sales team within the public reporting parent company and moving certain impacted staff to the relevant subsidiary divisions they service. As a result, the company has eliminated the position of BNC Vice President & Director of Sales. Aric Peters' last day with the company was May 1, 2025.

The decision to eliminate this executive sales role reflects the company's new organizational model, where senior sales functions are managed within individual business units and report directly to the respective business unit leaders. The Avcon sales team will report to Marcus Abendroth, President of Avcon.

"As we continue to identify opportunities to drive efficiencies across the company, this reorganization reinforces our focus on aligning responsibilities where they can have the most impact," said Jeff Yowell, Executive Chairman of the Board. "By placing ownership of the sales function within each business unit, we create strong alignment with operational goals and clear accountability for performance. We believe this reorganization will enable management to better monitor the profitability of each business segment and improve margins."

"I've had the opportunity to work alongside Aric for many years," said Chris Reedy, Chief Executive Officer of Butler National. "His dedication to Butler National has made a lasting impact on our team and our operations. We are truly grateful for his many contributions over the years, and we wish him continued success in the future."

Butler National Corporation operates in the Aerospace and Professional Services business segments. The Aerospace Products segment includes the manufacture, sale and service of electronic equipment and modifications to aircraft structures and electrical systems to support special mission and commercial aviation operations. Additionally, we operate two Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") Repair Stations. Butler National companies, Avcon Industries, Inc. and Butler Avionics, Inc., concentrate on enhancements to Learjet, Beechcraft King Air, Cessna Caravan, Gulfstream, and other turbine powered aircraft. Butler National-Tempe designs and manufactures robust electronic controls and cabling. The Professional Services segment includes the management of a gaming and the related dining and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. Boot Hill Casino and Resort features approximately 500 slot machines, 15 table games and a DraftKings branded sportsbook.

