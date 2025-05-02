Longi says it shipped 17 GW of back contact modules in 2024 and cut its net loss to CNY 8. 62 billion ($1. 18 billion), citing tighter inventory control, cost reductions, and higher investment returns. Longi reported its 2024 annual results and first-quarter report for 2025 on April 29. The company posted annual revenue of CNY 82. 58 billion (USD 11. 36 billion), a 36. 23% year-on-year decline, and a net loss attributable to shareholders of CNY 8. 62 billion (USD 1. 18 billion), reversing a profit of CNY 10. 75 billion (USD 1. 48 billion) in 2023. LONGi attributed the poor performance to a vicious ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...