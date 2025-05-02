The Taiwanese government has proposed new rules requiring PV installations on most new, expanded, or renovated buildings. The draft standards aim to boost renewable energy and decarbonization by setting minimum solar capacity requirements, with potential exemptions for insufficient sunlight or technical issues. Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has released a draft regulation that aims to require PV installations on most new, expanded, or renovated buildings above a certain size, as part of the country's efforts to accelerate renewable energy deployment and industrial decarbonization. ...

