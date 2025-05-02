HAYA Therapeutics, SA, a biotechnology company pioneering precision RNA-guided regulatory genome targeting therapeutics that reprogram disease-driving cell states for rare, common, chronic and age-related diseases, today announced the presentation of data at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in New Orleans from May 13-17, 2025.

The company will showcase its latest advances in an invited presentation focused on HAYA's lead program, HTX-001, an antisense oligonucleotide designed to target the long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) Wisper, the master regulator of fibrosis in the heart, currently in Investigational New Drug-enabling studies and in development for the treatment of non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM). Additionally, HAYA will have a poster presentation on its innovative multimodal omics approach for profiling and designing antisense oligonucleotide-based therapeutics that enables a precise and potent silencing of novel lncRNA targets.

"Unlike traditional approaches that block single genes or proteins, we have built a platform to reprogram the fundamental biology that underlies disease," said Samir Ounzain, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of HAYA Therapeutics. "We are identifying and drugging novel regulatory genome-derived drivers of disease pathogenesis to reprogram sick cells into healthy ones."

"Over the past years, we've made significant progress on our lead program, HTX-001, targeting myocardial fibrosis and we anticipate initiating clinical trials in the near future. This forward momentum brings us closer to our ultimate mission: bringing disease-modifying medicines to patients," said Daniel Blessing, Ph.D., Co-founder and CTO of HAYA Therapeutics.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Harnessing Functional Genomics to Advance the Discovery and Development of Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies Targeting the Regulatory Genome

Presenter: Rudi Micheletti, HAYA's Senior Director of Biology and Functional Genomics

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 PM 7:30 PM CDT

Location: Poster Hall I2

Abstract Number: 660

Scientific Symposium:

Title: A Wisper from the Heart: Targeting a Cardiac Myofibroblasts-specific LncRNA to Treat Myocardial Fibrosis

Presenter: Daniel Blessing, HAYA's CTO and Co-founder

Session Title: Targeting Myocardium: To The Heart Of The Matter (Organized by the Cardiovascular CGT Committee)

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 3:45 PM 5:30 PM CDT

Location: Room 388-390

HAYA's RNA-guided therapeutic platform represents a new approach to treating disease by targeting the root causes at the cellular level. At its core is HAYA's Regulatory Genome Atlas, which maps the connection between noncoding regulatory genome elements, or lncRNAs, and disease-driving cell states by integrating multimodal functional genomics with a stack of proprietary computational tools and machine learning methodologies. This enables the development of genetic medicines that reprogram diseased cells back to healthy ones.

About HAYA Therapeutics

HAYA Therapeutics is a precision medicines company developing programmable therapeutics targeting regulatory RNAs derived from the dark genome, a cell information processing unit, to reprogram pathological cell states for a broad range of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and cancer. The company is using its innovative platform to gain novel insights into the biology of disease cell states and the long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) that regulate them. HAYA's lead therapeutic candidate is HTX-001, in development for the treatment of heart failure. HAYA is also developing a pipeline of lncRNA-targeting precision therapies for the cell-specific treatment of diseases in other tissues.

HAYA is headquartered at the life sciences park Biopôle in Lausanne, Switzerland with laboratory facilities in San Diego. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.hayatx.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

