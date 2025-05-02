DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-May-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 2 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 178,576 Highest price paid per share: 116.80p Lowest price paid per share: 114.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.0651p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,046,168 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,046,168) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 116.0651p 178,576

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 691 115.00 08:08:33 00334601644TRLO1 XLON 684 114.80 08:12:13 00334603019TRLO1 XLON 146 114.80 08:14:38 00334603954TRLO1 XLON 539 114.80 08:14:38 00334603955TRLO1 XLON 687 114.80 08:17:15 00334604818TRLO1 XLON 753 115.60 08:20:15 00334605972TRLO1 XLON 2648 115.00 08:20:16 00334605978TRLO1 XLON 945 115.00 08:20:16 00334605979TRLO1 XLON 695 116.20 08:41:30 00334613650TRLO1 XLON 2736 116.00 08:43:14 00334614116TRLO1 XLON 2202 115.80 08:43:15 00334614118TRLO1 XLON 240 115.60 08:43:16 00334614125TRLO1 XLON 438 115.60 08:43:16 00334614126TRLO1 XLON 704 114.80 09:00:16 00334620126TRLO1 XLON 676 116.40 09:33:11 00334634000TRLO1 XLON 750 116.40 09:33:11 00334634001TRLO1 XLON 237 116.40 09:33:11 00334634002TRLO1 XLON 703 116.20 09:37:01 00334636321TRLO1 XLON 150 116.60 09:49:36 00334645996TRLO1 XLON 200 116.60 09:49:36 00334645997TRLO1 XLON 1122 116.60 09:49:36 00334645998TRLO1 XLON 68 116.60 09:49:36 00334645999TRLO1 XLON 717 116.00 09:51:38 00334648250TRLO1 XLON 737 116.20 10:00:36 00334653259TRLO1 XLON 107 116.40 10:12:56 00334668631TRLO1 XLON 723 116.20 10:54:36 00334706834TRLO1 XLON 683 116.20 10:54:36 00334706835TRLO1 XLON 683 116.20 11:02:09 00334708693TRLO1 XLON 1800 116.20 11:02:09 00334708694TRLO1 XLON 2600 116.20 11:02:09 00334708695TRLO1 XLON 3483 116.20 11:02:09 00334708696TRLO1 XLON 64 116.40 11:02:09 00334708697TRLO1 XLON 483 116.40 11:02:09 00334708698TRLO1 XLON 330 116.40 11:02:09 00334708699TRLO1 XLON 200 116.60 11:02:16 00334708703TRLO1 XLON 1318 116.60 11:07:12 00334708925TRLO1 XLON 728 116.40 11:09:32 00334709051TRLO1 XLON 718 116.20 11:09:34 00334709054TRLO1 XLON 917 116.20 11:09:34 00334709053TRLO1 XLON 1635 116.20 11:09:35 00334709055TRLO1 XLON 717 116.20 11:09:35 00334709057TRLO1 XLON 2765 116.20 11:09:35 00334709056TRLO1 XLON 185 116.60 11:20:48 00334709599TRLO1 XLON 989 116.80 11:29:36 00334709925TRLO1 XLON 737 116.80 11:30:04 00334709935TRLO1 XLON 500 116.60 11:37:54 00334710843TRLO1 XLON 192 116.60 11:37:54 00334710844TRLO1 XLON 691 116.60 11:37:54 00334710845TRLO1 XLON 624 116.80 11:55:16 00334711915TRLO1 XLON 1255 116.80 11:55:16 00334711916TRLO1 XLON 764 116.80 11:55:16 00334711917TRLO1 XLON 571 116.80 11:55:16 00334711918TRLO1 XLON 692 116.60 11:55:28 00334711921TRLO1 XLON 719 116.60 12:02:18 00334712115TRLO1 XLON 719 116.40 12:07:54 00334712339TRLO1 XLON 200 116.60 12:07:54 00334712340TRLO1 XLON 2 116.60 12:07:54 00334712341TRLO1 XLON 358 116.60 12:07:54 00334712342TRLO1 XLON 306 116.60 12:07:54 00334712343TRLO1 XLON 292 116.60 12:07:54 00334712344TRLO1 XLON 343 116.60 12:07:54 00334712345TRLO1 XLON 682 116.20 12:07:57 00334712346TRLO1 XLON 67 116.20 12:07:57 00334712347TRLO1 XLON 702 116.20 12:07:57 00334712356TRLO1 XLON 3651 116.20 12:07:57 00334712348TRLO1 XLON 67 116.20 12:07:57 00334712349TRLO1 XLON 4400 116.20 12:07:57 00334712350TRLO1 XLON 42 116.20 12:07:57 00334712351TRLO1 XLON 3986 116.20 12:07:57 00334712352TRLO1 XLON 414 116.20 12:07:57 00334712353TRLO1 XLON

