Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-May-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      178,576 
Highest price paid per share:         116.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          114.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.0651p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,046,168 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,046,168) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      116.0651p                    178,576

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
691              115.00          08:08:33         00334601644TRLO1     XLON 
684              114.80          08:12:13         00334603019TRLO1     XLON 
146              114.80          08:14:38         00334603954TRLO1     XLON 
539              114.80          08:14:38         00334603955TRLO1     XLON 
687              114.80          08:17:15         00334604818TRLO1     XLON 
753              115.60          08:20:15         00334605972TRLO1     XLON 
2648              115.00          08:20:16         00334605978TRLO1     XLON 
945              115.00          08:20:16         00334605979TRLO1     XLON 
695              116.20          08:41:30         00334613650TRLO1     XLON 
2736              116.00          08:43:14         00334614116TRLO1     XLON 
2202              115.80          08:43:15         00334614118TRLO1     XLON 
240              115.60          08:43:16         00334614125TRLO1     XLON 
438              115.60          08:43:16         00334614126TRLO1     XLON 
704              114.80          09:00:16         00334620126TRLO1     XLON 
676              116.40          09:33:11         00334634000TRLO1     XLON 
750              116.40          09:33:11         00334634001TRLO1     XLON 
237              116.40          09:33:11         00334634002TRLO1     XLON 
703              116.20          09:37:01         00334636321TRLO1     XLON 
150              116.60          09:49:36         00334645996TRLO1     XLON 
200              116.60          09:49:36         00334645997TRLO1     XLON 
1122              116.60          09:49:36         00334645998TRLO1     XLON 
68               116.60          09:49:36         00334645999TRLO1     XLON 
717              116.00          09:51:38         00334648250TRLO1     XLON 
737              116.20          10:00:36         00334653259TRLO1     XLON 
107              116.40          10:12:56         00334668631TRLO1     XLON 
723              116.20          10:54:36         00334706834TRLO1     XLON 
683              116.20          10:54:36         00334706835TRLO1     XLON 
683              116.20          11:02:09         00334708693TRLO1     XLON 
1800              116.20          11:02:09         00334708694TRLO1     XLON 
2600              116.20          11:02:09         00334708695TRLO1     XLON 
3483              116.20          11:02:09         00334708696TRLO1     XLON 
64               116.40          11:02:09         00334708697TRLO1     XLON 
483              116.40          11:02:09         00334708698TRLO1     XLON 
330              116.40          11:02:09         00334708699TRLO1     XLON 
200              116.60          11:02:16         00334708703TRLO1     XLON 
1318              116.60          11:07:12         00334708925TRLO1     XLON 
728              116.40          11:09:32         00334709051TRLO1     XLON 
718              116.20          11:09:34         00334709054TRLO1     XLON 
917              116.20          11:09:34         00334709053TRLO1     XLON 
1635              116.20          11:09:35         00334709055TRLO1     XLON 
717              116.20          11:09:35         00334709057TRLO1     XLON 
2765              116.20          11:09:35         00334709056TRLO1     XLON 
185              116.60          11:20:48         00334709599TRLO1     XLON 
989              116.80          11:29:36         00334709925TRLO1     XLON 
737              116.80          11:30:04         00334709935TRLO1     XLON 
500              116.60          11:37:54         00334710843TRLO1     XLON 
192              116.60          11:37:54         00334710844TRLO1     XLON 
691              116.60          11:37:54         00334710845TRLO1     XLON 
624              116.80          11:55:16         00334711915TRLO1     XLON 
1255              116.80          11:55:16         00334711916TRLO1     XLON 
764              116.80          11:55:16         00334711917TRLO1     XLON 
571              116.80          11:55:16         00334711918TRLO1     XLON 
692              116.60          11:55:28         00334711921TRLO1     XLON 
719              116.60          12:02:18         00334712115TRLO1     XLON 
719              116.40          12:07:54         00334712339TRLO1     XLON 
200              116.60          12:07:54         00334712340TRLO1     XLON 
2               116.60          12:07:54         00334712341TRLO1     XLON 
358              116.60          12:07:54         00334712342TRLO1     XLON 
306              116.60          12:07:54         00334712343TRLO1     XLON 
292              116.60          12:07:54         00334712344TRLO1     XLON 
343              116.60          12:07:54         00334712345TRLO1     XLON 
682              116.20          12:07:57         00334712346TRLO1     XLON 
67               116.20          12:07:57         00334712347TRLO1     XLON 
702              116.20          12:07:57         00334712356TRLO1     XLON 
3651              116.20          12:07:57         00334712348TRLO1     XLON 
67               116.20          12:07:57         00334712349TRLO1     XLON 
4400              116.20          12:07:57         00334712350TRLO1     XLON 
42               116.20          12:07:57         00334712351TRLO1     XLON 
3986              116.20          12:07:57         00334712352TRLO1     XLON 
414              116.20          12:07:57         00334712353TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2025 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
