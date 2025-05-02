Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 mai/May 2025) - Giant Mining Corp. 31DEC2025 Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.25.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details and conditions.

_________________________________

Les bons de souscription Giant Mining Corp. 31DEC2025 ont été approuvés pour la cotation.

Chaque bon de souscription donnera à chaque porteur de bons de souscription le droit, lors de son exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action contre paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,25 $.

Voir l'accord de bon de souscription pour tous les détails et conditions.

Issuer/Émetteur: Giant Mining Corp. 31DEC2025 Warrants Security Type/Titre : Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 6 mai/May 2025 Symbol/Symbole : BFG.WT.A Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 25 650 000 CUSIP : 37452L 13 2 ISIN : CA 37452L 13 2 5 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice : CDN $0.25/0,25$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration : le 31 décembre/December 2025 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for BFG.WT.A. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)