SigmaXL, Inc.: SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 11

SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 11.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / "SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Version 11 adds Advanced Design of Experiments and Overlay Histograms," said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

New features in Version 11 include:

New Graphical Tools

Overlay Histograms & Descriptive Statistics

Interaction Plots

Advanced Design of Experiments (DOE)

Extends DOE functionality to include:

Improved 2-Level Factorial/Screening Designs: Expanded catalog with up to 128 design runs Up to 19 Continuous and/or Categorical Factors Aliasing of Effects Report with Interactions to Specified Order

Augment 2-Level Factorial/Screening Design: Foldover Design Add Center/Axial Points Replicate Design

General Full Factorial Designs: 1 to 10 Categorical Factors with up to 10 Levels Use 1 Categorical Factor with Block on Replicates for Randomized Complete Block Design

Improved Response Surface Designs: Expanded catalog with up to 128 design (cube) runs Up to 8 Continuous Factors and 10 Categorical Factors with 8 Levels Central Composite Designs with Minimal (2 center points), Uniform Precision or Orthogonal Blocks Box-Behnken Designs for 3 to 7 Continuous Factors

Definitive Screening Designs Up to 19 Continuous and/or Categorical Factors

Optimal Designs: D-Optimal (recommended as an efficient general purpose alternative to classical screening and two-level factorial designs) I-Optimal (recommended for response surface designs) A-Optimal (recommended for screening designs) 1 to 19 Continuous and/or Categorical Factors (maximum of 10 Categorical Factors with 10 Levels) Continuous Factor linear constraint formulas Report of Optimal Design Diagnostic Metrics and Model Term SE and VIF values

Improved power calculator with detailed power information (2-Level Factorial/Screening, Augment and General Full Factorial Designs)

Fraction of Design Space (FDS) Plots (Augment 2-Level Factorial/Screening for Add Center/Axial Points, Definitive Screening, Response Surface and Optimal Designs)

Option for randomized or equally spaced center points (2-Level Factorial/Screening, Definitive Screening and Response Surface Designs)

Randomize runs with Seed (Base) as Clock or Specified Value

Analysis (for all designs) uses Advanced Multiple Regression, with options such as Stepwise/Best Subsets and includes Multiple Response Optimization

A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: SigmaXL.com.

About SigmaXL Inc.

SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, NASA, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Western Union. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.

For more information, visit https://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).

