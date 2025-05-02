Anzeige
SigmaXL, Inc.: SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 11

Finanznachrichten News

SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 11.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / "SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Version 11 adds Advanced Design of Experiments and Overlay Histograms," said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

New features in Version 11 include:

New Graphical Tools

  • Overlay Histograms & Descriptive Statistics

  • Interaction Plots

Advanced Design of Experiments (DOE)

Extends DOE functionality to include:

  • Improved 2-Level Factorial/Screening Designs:

    • Expanded catalog with up to 128 design runs

    • Up to 19 Continuous and/or Categorical Factors

    • Aliasing of Effects Report with Interactions to Specified Order

  • Augment 2-Level Factorial/Screening Design:

    • Foldover Design

    • Add Center/Axial Points

    • Replicate Design

  • General Full Factorial Designs:

    • 1 to 10 Categorical Factors with up to 10 Levels

    • Use 1 Categorical Factor with Block on Replicates for Randomized Complete Block Design

  • Improved Response Surface Designs:

    • Expanded catalog with up to 128 design (cube) runs

    • Up to 8 Continuous Factors and 10 Categorical Factors with 8 Levels

    • Central Composite Designs with Minimal (2 center points), Uniform Precision or Orthogonal Blocks

    • Box-Behnken Designs for 3 to 7 Continuous Factors

  • Definitive Screening Designs

    • Up to 19 Continuous and/or Categorical Factors

  • Optimal Designs:

    • D-Optimal (recommended as an efficient general purpose alternative to classical screening and two-level factorial designs)

    • I-Optimal (recommended for response surface designs)

    • A-Optimal (recommended for screening designs)

    • 1 to 19 Continuous and/or Categorical Factors (maximum of 10 Categorical Factors with 10 Levels)

    • Continuous Factor linear constraint formulas

    • Report of Optimal Design Diagnostic Metrics and Model Term SE and VIF values

  • Improved power calculator with detailed power information (2-Level Factorial/Screening, Augment and General Full Factorial Designs)

  • Fraction of Design Space (FDS) Plots (Augment 2-Level Factorial/Screening for Add Center/Axial Points, Definitive Screening, Response Surface and Optimal Designs)

  • Option for randomized or equally spaced center points (2-Level Factorial/Screening, Definitive Screening and Response Surface Designs)

  • Randomize runs with Seed (Base) as Clock or Specified Value

  • Analysis (for all designs) uses Advanced Multiple Regression, with options such as Stepwise/Best Subsets and includes Multiple Response Optimization

A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: SigmaXL.com.

About SigmaXL Inc.
SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Kimberly-Clark, Motorola, NASA, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Western Union. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.

For more information, visit https://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).

SOURCE: SigmaXL, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sigmaxl-inc.-announces-release-of-version-11-1022137

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
