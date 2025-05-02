Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis Joins National Effort to Make America Healthy Again

Biomedical Research Leader Aligns with New Federal Public Health Mandate

YEMASSEE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Alpha Genesis, Inc., a national leader in biomedical research and nonhuman primate care, is proud to announce its support for the newly launched federal initiative to Make America Healthy Again. In alignment with this urgent national mandate, Alpha Genesis is mobilizing its scientific resources to accelerate public health innovation and improve lives across the country.

The initiative, aimed at reversing declining health outcomes and fortifying the nation's biomedical infrastructure, calls on both public and private institutions to prioritize cutting-edge research, disease prevention, and mental health. Alpha Genesis is stepping up to meet this call by expanding its leadership in neuroscience, infectious disease research, and behavioral science.

"Alpha Genesis has always pursued a mission rooted in healing, discovery, and service," said Dr. Greg Westergaard, President and CEO. "We are proud to stand with the federal government in advancing this vital initiative and bringing transformative science to the forefront of national health."

Key components of the Alpha Genesis response include:

Accelerating translational research on vaccines, immune therapies, and neurological disorders.

Expanding collaborations with federal health agencies to support pandemic preparedness and chronic disease prevention.

Enhancing behavioral research to provide deeper insights into human stress, resilience, and mental wellness.

Driving science-to-community outreach to ensure research breakthroughs directly benefit public health across the U.S.

Delivering major cost savings to the federal government by forging strategic partnerships that preserve taxpayer-owned research primates, protect animal welfare, and maximize scientific return on investment.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a longstanding commitment to scientific excellence, Alpha Genesis is uniquely positioned to transform research into real-world impact.

"This mandate represents a turning point for the health of our nation," added Dr. Westergaard. "We believe science is the path forward-and Alpha Genesis is committed to leading the way."

Media Contact:

Email: gwprimate@alphagenesisinc.com

Website: www.alphagenesisinc.com

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alpha-genesis-joins-national-effort-to-make-america-healthy-again-1022908