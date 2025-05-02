CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA: Celebrate Mom With CUCKOO's Mother's Day Specials

Celebrate Mom with Up to 28% Off CUCKOO Rice Cookers and Up to 50% Off Kitchen Essentials

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / CUCKOO , a leader in innovative kitchen and home appliances, is celebrating Mother's Day with special online deals designed to bring comfort and convenience to every home. Now through May 15, 2025, shoppers can enjoy special savings with two standout offers: Her Favorite Rice Cooker, with up to 28% off, and Mom's Kitchen & Comfort Must-Haves, with up to 50% off.

Featured Deals Include:

10-Cup Twin Pressure Induction Rice Cooker (CRP-LHTR1009FW) - 28% OFF

Electric Glass Kettle with Tea Infuser (CK-G170BS) - 25% OFF

Premium Kyndell Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan - 30% OFF

360° Rotation Air Circulator (CF-AC1410WH) - 20% OFF

More top-rated rice cookers and kitchen essentials are included in this limited-time event.

Whether you're celebrating a mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, or a mother figure who's made a lasting impact, CUCKOO offers thoughtful and practical gifts designed to express appreciation. Discover everyday kitchen upgrades and celebrate the women who matter most, your way.

ABOUT

CUCKOO is a globally recognized South Korean brand specializing in kitchen and home appliances, renowned as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea. The brand has successfully expanded worldwide, bringing its industry-leading technology and premium craftsmanship to homes across the globe. Since establishing CUCKOO Electronics America in 2016, the brand has gained recognition in American households for its innovative, high-quality products. CUCKOO is committed to providing solutions that simplify life with reliable, easy-to-use appliances that prioritize convenience.

Contact Information

Jennifer Sierra

PR Associate

pr@cuckooamerica.com

(323) 433-7606 EXT. 1017





