Humworld Inc: Advanced Primary Care Management Service Through Humhealth

Humhealth's Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM)

Medicare APCM Service through Humhealth

The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, and physician practices face the ongoing challenge of delivering high-quality care while ensuring

operational efficiency. To address this challenge, Medicare introduced Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), a comprehensive approach to improving patient care. Humhealth, a leader in healthcare technology, is at the forefront of supporting

healthcare providers in implementing APCM.

What is Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM)?

Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) is a Medicare program specifically designed to provide continuous, personalized care to patients. This innovative approach to healthcare management is centered on the principles of preventive care, holistic patient support, and dedicated care teams. APCM focuses on preventive care to manage chronic disease.

APCM billing codes:

Level 1: HCPCS G0556 is for patients with one chronic condition or fewer.

Average reimbursement: $10 per patient per month.

Level 2: HCPCS G0557 is for those with two or more chronic conditions.

Average reimbursement: $50 per patient per month.

Level 3: HCPCS G0558 is for patients with multiple chronic conditions who are also

Qualified Medicare Beneficiaries.

Average reimbursement: $110 per patient per month.

Benefits of APCM

The implementation of APCM brings several benefits for both healthcare providers and patients that include:

Improved Patient Outcomes: By prioritizing continuous and preventive care, APCM helps reduce hospitalizations, emergency visits, and overall health complications.

Enhanced Patient Engagement: APCM empowers patients to actively engage in their care, fostering ongoing relationships with providers and leading to improved treatment adherence and better health outcomes.

Financial Benefits for Providers: Medicare's APCM program includes reimbursement codes that offer financial incentives for providing comprehensive care, helping practices improve revenue while enhancing patient care.

Empowering APCM with Humhealth

Humhealth's APCM software is a powerful tool designed to enhance patient care, reduce hospitalizations, and boost provider revenue. With Humhealth technology, physician practices can efficiently implement APCM and optimize their operations. Humhealth is setting a new standard in healthcare, paving the way for a healthier future for patients.

Humhealth's Key Features for APCM:

Humhealth's APCM software offers several key features that support healthcare providers in delivering high-quality care, including:

Personalized Comprehensive Care Plans: Humhealth assists in developing personalized care plans that are tailored to each patient's unique needs and circumstances.

Real-Time Communication and Coordination: Humhealth's enables real-time communication and coordination among care teams through its internal message feature, ensuring that patients receive comprehensive support.

Automated Reporting: Humhealth's provides automated billing reporting and service summary reports, enabling healthcare providers to track patient outcomes and the services provided.

Conclusion

By implementing Humhealth's innovative APCM technology, healthcare providers can set a new standard in patient care. The platform empowers

patients to actively participate in their wellness journey while bridging the gap between patients and providers.

With Humhealth's APCM software, providers can efficiently deliver APCM services and optimize the quality and effectiveness of their healthcare delivery.

