Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces Inaugural Class of Associates

Seventeen engineers from offices nationwide recognized for their exceptional performance

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, announced today that seventeen company leaders are promoted to Associate as part of the company's new Associate program. The program recognizes and rewards excellence, providing an ownership pathway for individuals who play a role in the success of the business. Coffman now has two ownership types: Principal and Associate.

Coffman Engineers announces 17 new Associates

Associates receive an ownership stake in the company. Associate leadership focuses on the support and development of their local offices.

"The promotion to Associate recognizes the employee's proven commitment to Coffman's mission and vision, alignment with our values and culture, and their leadership internally and externally. Thank you, Associates, for setting a great example as the inaugural class of the program and for your contributions and dedication to the success of Coffman Engineers. The future of Coffman is bright," said Dave Ruff, CEO/COB.

New Associate ownership is critical for Coffman's growth and health. The Associate program enhances the firm's leadership development and ownership program. The inaugural class represents various engineering disciplines and positions across the company's offices.

Coffman recognizes the following individuals as the inaugural class of Associates:

Joey Balducci, PE, Discipline Manager, Mechanical Engineering (Orange County)

Rob Bell, PE, Senior Discipline Manager, Mechanical Engineering (Raleigh)

Phil Boultinghouse, SE, Senior Discipline Engineer, Structural Engineering (Honolulu)

Brian Gastrock, PE, Senior Discipline Engineer, Civil Engineering (Anchorage)

Dave Gramlich, PE, Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering (Houston)

John Guerrero, PE, Senior Discipline Engineer, Mechanical Engineering (Seattle)

Eliot Jordan, PE, Discipline Manager, Fire Protection Engineering (Anchorage)

Glen Kam, PE, Senior Discipline Engineer, Mechanical Engineering (Honolulu)

Michael Love, PE, Senior Discipline Engineer, Fire Protection Engineering (D.C. Metro)

Jeff Lowe, PE, Discipline Manager, Civil Engineering (Atlanta)

Nathan Reed, PE, Senior Engineer, Civil Engineering (Spokane)

Gary Robertson, PE, Senior Discipline Manager, Mechanical Engineering (San Diego)

Nicolas Rodrigues, SE, Senior Discipline Manager, Structural Engineering (Bay Area)

Aaron Taylor, SE, Senior Discipline Manager, Structural Engineering (San Diego)

Logan Tucker, PE, Senior Discipline Manager, Mechanical Engineering (Denver)

Calley Valicoff, PE, Senior Project Manager, Civil Engineering (Spokane)

Aaron Wegner, SE, Discipline Manager, Structural Engineering (Portland)

For more information, visit https://www.coffman.com/news/coffman-announces-inaugural-class-of-associates/

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

