Garantir Cybersecurity: Garantir Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Trell Rohovit as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Market Expansion

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Garantir, a pioneer in advanced cryptographic security solutions, today announced the appointment of Trell Rohovit as Chief Executive Officer. Rohovit, a seasoned cybersecurity executive, brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the digital identity, cryptography, public key infrastructure, and machine identity protection sectors.

Most recently, Rohovit served as Founder and CEO of HydrantID, a pioneer in PKI as-a Service, where he led the company through a period of rapid growth culminating in its successful acquisition by HID Global. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles, including CEO at Venafi where he helped shape the evolution of PKI, certificate lifecycle management, and non-human identity security at scale. Throughout his career, Rohovit has been at the forefront of helping enterprises secure the expanding digital landscape.

"I am honored to join the extraordinarily talented team at Garantir," said Trell Rohovit, incoming CEO of Garantir. "Today's environment - driven by explosive advancements in AI, Quantum Computing, Robotics, and autonomous systems - demands stronger, more agile cryptographic protections than ever before. Garantir's innovative, patented solutions are already delivering tremendous value to enterprises by securing software supply chains, protecting non-human identities (NHIMs), and enabling application-level encryption and data security. I'm excited to lead Garantir into its next phase of growth as we help organizations build resilient, future-ready security foundations."

Garantir's platform empowers organizations to deploy enterprise-wide cryptographic services, offering solutions that seamlessly integrate security controls into dynamic environments. Its technologies enable Zero Trust implementation at the core cryptographic level - a critical differentiator as digital ecosystems become increasingly automated and decentralized. "Trell's deep industry expertise, entrepreneurial leadership, and proven track record of scaling cybersecurity businesses make him the ideal leader for Garantir," said Kieran Miller, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Garantir. "We are thrilled to welcome him. With Trell's leadership, we are poised to rapidly scale our impact, accelerate innovation, and continue delivering transformational security outcomes for our customers."

Under Rohovit's leadership, Garantir plans to expand its market leadership, growth and market presence, and further strengthen its partnerships with enterprises operating in high-security industries including financial services, communications, healthcare, technology and critical infrastructure.

About Garantir

Garantir delivers advanced cryptographic services that enable organizations to secure their digital assets, software supply chains, non-human identities, and application data. With its patented, cryptography-first approach to Zero Trust security, Garantir helps enterprises achieve operational resilience and regulatory compliance in an era of rapid technological change. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Garantir supports customers across a wide range of industries globally. https://www.garantir.io

