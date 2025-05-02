London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - AZ Strategic Solutions, the UK-based leadership consultancy founded by industry veteran Amna Zaidi, is proud to announce the official release of its first published title, Unwinnable No More: Challenge the Rules Rewrite the Win. This bold debut marks the firm's expansion into thought leadership publishing - reinforcing its mission to equip professionals and organisations with transformative tools for real-world leadership - beyond the textbook and beyond the boardroom.

Cover of "Unwinnable No More" - A bold manifesto for transformational leadership by Amna Zaidi

Unwinnable No More, authored by CEO & Founder Amna Zaidi - a recognised global voice on leadership and transformation - introduces the proprietary Five Stages of Leadership Design - a dynamic framework developed through decades of front-line leadership in high-pressure corporate environments. The book is already attracting international interest, with strong pre-orders and early adoption across corporate leadership networks.

This milestone signals the firm's evolution into a multi-platform leadership solutions provider - combining consulting, content, and capability-building at scale.

Author Amna Zaidi, CEO of AZ Solutions and a renowned transformation expert

"This is more than a book - it's a strategic extension of our services," said Zaidi. "My organisation has always focused on authentic leadership in high-stakes spaces. This launch allows us to scale that message beyond the boardroom and into the hands of global change-makers."

An Expansion Rooted in Impact

Since its founding in 2023, AZ Strategic Solutions has advised senior leaders across multiple industries on complex transformation, change delivery and leadership excellence. With over £80 million in budgets managed and a leadership track record across global financial institutions, Zaidi brings boardroom-tested insight to the firm's clients.

The new publishing arm of the firm was created to expand access to these insights through practical, accessible resources - beginning with Unwinnable No More. The book encapsulates Zaidi's lived experience and field-tested methodology, offering a candid and empowering roadmap for professionals navigating systemic barriers, imposter syndrome and the evolving expectations of modern leadership.

A Framework for a Changing Leadership Landscape

The Five Stages of Leadership Design, a central focus of the book, reflects the firm's approach to developing resilient, self-aware leaders who thrive through change. It's a framework forged in the fire - not on a flipchart. Developed in real-world pressure and high-stakes environments, it reflects what it truly takes to lead with impact today. As organisations increasingly demand adaptable, emotionally intelligent, and inclusive leadership, the firm sees this model as essential to sustainable performance and personal well-being.

"This publication is a reflection of the company's long-standing commitment to creating tools for leaders who don't fit the traditional mold - and don't want to," says Zaidi.

Why This Book, and Why Now?

The release comes at a pivotal time, as organisations across the globe confront the realities of generational shifts, burnout and the pressure to reimagine leadership beyond outdated norms. The release date holds symbolic significance-aligned with the values that have defined Zaidi's leadership philosophy from the outset: integrity, resilience and long-term impact. According to Zaidi, the need for bold, human-centred leadership frameworks has never been more urgent.

"This book formalises what my company has delivered in high-touch consulting for years," said Zaidi. "We're proud to now offer this thinking at scale."

Unwinnable No More: Challenge the Rules, Rewrite the Win is now available at books.amnazaidi.com and through major retail platforms worldwide.

