Traditional Medicinals Releases 2024 Impact Report Highlighting Progress in Sustainability, Sourcing, and Community Investment

Certified B Corp shares key milestones from its 2024 Impact Report, reflecting a deep commitment to ethical sourcing, climate responsibility, and social impact.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / In 1974, Traditional Medicinals began with a purpose, to connect people with the wisdom of plants in service of their well-being and the well-being of the planet. Nearly five decades later, this same purpose continues to guide every decision we make. As a Certified B Corporation and leader in botanical wellness, we're proud to share our 2024 Impact Report, which highlights the ways we continue to deepen our commitments to people, product integrity, and planet health.

We believe a thriving team is at the heart of a thriving mission. From the farms that grow our herbs to the teams that blend, package, and share our teas, our work is rooted in shared values and connection. In 2024, we were honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work by the North Bay Business Journal, a reflection of our people-first culture. Our B Corp Impact Score of 115.8 represents more than a number, it's a symbol of how we embed purpose into every aspect of our business.

Every tea bag begins with the land, and with the skilled hands of farmers and wild collectors around the world. Our sourcing model is built on long-standing relationships, organic integrity, and fair compensation. In 2024, nearly 40% of our herbs were sourced from fair-certified partners, and 99% of all herbs purchased were certified organic. Fair premiums, over $328,000, helped fund essential community resources, from healthcare access to education. When we invest in sourcing with intention, we honor traditional knowledge and help build resilient supply chains that can sustain future generations.

As herbalists, we know that a healthy planet means healthy plants, and healthy people. That's why environmental responsibility is a cornerstone of how we operate. From diverting 85% of our operational waste from landfill to completing third-party verification of our carbon emissions, we're holding ourselves accountable and striving to improve. We also returned nearly 48,000 pounds of compost to local farms in Sonoma County, supporting the same soil ecosystems that make herbal wellness possible. These efforts are all part of our long-term strategy to tread lightly and live in balance with the natural world.

Community care is more than a value, it's a practice. In 2024, we invested over $2.6 million in impact dollars to support regenerative agriculture, nonprofit partners, certification programs, and more. More than three-quarters of our employees volunteered with local nonprofits, and over half of our company leaders identify as women, reflecting our ongoing commitment to equity, leadership development, and service. We also donated over $100,000 worth of products to support wellness in communities near and far. These contributions reflect the heart of who we are: a company built on care, connection, and collective impact.

As we look toward our 50th year, we remain deeply committed to growing our impact and strengthening the connections between people, plants, and the planet. Our 2024 Impact Report is more than a record of milestones, it's a reflection of the values that guide us and the future we're helping to build.

Read our full 2024 Impact Report here: https://www.traditionalmedicinals.com/pages/impact

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Traditional Medicinals on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Traditional Medicinals

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/traditional-medicinals

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Traditional Medicinals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/traditional-medicinals-releases-2024-impact-report-highlighting-progre-1023088