Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Highcliff Metals Corp. (TSXV: HCM.H) (OTC: IMAHD) ("the Company") announces that it has extended the closing date of its previously non-brokered private placement financing (see news release March 25, 2025) of up 4,166,667 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share for total proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering").

The Company originally announced the Offering on March 25, 2025, but has not closed the Offering to date. Accordingly, the Company is extending the closing date of the Offering. The Company anticipates that closing of the Offering will occur by June 2, 2025.

The securities under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale expiring four months and day after issue.

The Company may pay registered finders a fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general working capital purposes, corporate indebtedness and any costs associated with seeking out a new business.

About the Company

The Company currently has no mineral properties and will seek out to identify and acquire a new mineral property.

Highcliff Metals Corp.

John Theobald

President

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: ability to complete the complete the private placement financing, acquire a new mineral property and uncertainty of access to additional capital. Accordingly, actual and further events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250671

SOURCE: Highcliff Metals Corp.