Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the term of 1,785,711 common share purchase warrants currently set to expire on May 21, 2025 to expire on May 21, 2026 (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.30. Holders of Warrants will not receive an amended Warrant certificate unless requested.

The amendment to extend the expiry date of the Warrants for twelve (12) months to May 21, 2026 is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Tier-1 mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.

