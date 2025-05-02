Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Li as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), following the resignation of Mike Dai.

Keith Li brings more than 15 years of experience in corporate accounting, finance, equity markets, financial reporting, and public company administration. Specializing in management advisory services, regulatory compliance, and financial strategy, he has served as CFO for multiple TSXV and CSE-listed companies, including in the junior mining, cannabis, health & wellness, and merchant banking sectors. Keith is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

The Company thanks Mr. Dai For his contributions to the Company.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious and base metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral and oil and gas properties of merit, containing a variety of resources and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

