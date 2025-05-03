Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 03.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UHB | ISIN: US29272W1099 | Ticker-Symbol: EGG
Frankfurt
02.05.25
08:07 Uhr
23,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,85 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20023,40012:33
23,20023,40002.05.
PR Newswire
03.05.2025 00:01 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. Completes Acquisition of Advanced Power Solutions NV

Finanznachrichten News

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced today it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Advanced Power Solutions NV ("APS").

APS is a leading manufacturer and marketer of AA and AAA Panasonic-branded batteries, which serves a large customer base in key European markets including Germany, UK, Poland and Spain. The acquisition includes a manufacturing facility in Gniezno, Poland.

"The acquisition further expands our presence in the region and complements our existing battery network. By adding significant scale and manufacturing optionality to our European business, we will be able to better serve customers and consumers while effectively navigating the rapidly changing macro-environment," said Robin Vauth, Executive Vice President, International at Energizer.

The acquisition is expected to be modestly dilutive to the company's fiscal 2025 gross margin and neutral to fiscal 2025 earnings per share.

About Energizer:
Energizer Holdings ("Energizer,"NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.