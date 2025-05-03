ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. Completes Acquisition of Advanced Power Solutions NV

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced today it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Advanced Power Solutions NV ("APS").

APS is a leading manufacturer and marketer of AA and AAA Panasonic-branded batteries, which serves a large customer base in key European markets including Germany, UK, Poland and Spain. The acquisition includes a manufacturing facility in Gniezno, Poland.

"The acquisition further expands our presence in the region and complements our existing battery network. By adding significant scale and manufacturing optionality to our European business, we will be able to better serve customers and consumers while effectively navigating the rapidly changing macro-environment," said Robin Vauth, Executive Vice President, International at Energizer.

The acquisition is expected to be modestly dilutive to the company's fiscal 2025 gross margin and neutral to fiscal 2025 earnings per share.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings ("Energizer,"NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

