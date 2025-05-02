NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX), a leading operator of business-to-business trade shows and events, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of This is Beyond, a London-based luxury travel event business.Since its founding in 2009, This is Beyond has built a strong reputation in the $1.3 trillion luxury travel market for creating exclusive, sustainable events that connect top travel designers, tour operators, and travel managers. Emerald believes the acquisition strategically enhances its presence in the rapidly growing global luxury sector, aligning with its broader strategy to expand into high-growth industries.The transaction, originally announced on March 14, 2025, received regulatory approval on April 30, 2025.About EmeraldEmerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) is the largest U.S.-based B2B event organizer, empowering businesses year-round by expanding meaningful connections, developing influential content, and delivering powerful commerce-driven solutions. As the owner and operator of a curated portfolio of B2B events spanning trade shows, conferences, B2C showcases and a scaled hosted buyer platform, Emerald also delivers dynamic solutions across leading industries through its robust content and e-commerce marketplace. Emerald is a trusted partner for its thousands of customers, predominantly small and medium-sized businesses, playing a pivotal role in driving ongoing commerce through streamlined buying, selling, and networking opportunities. Powered by an experienced team, Emerald is fostering impactful engagement and delivering unparalleled market access with a commitment to driving business growth 365 days a year.ContactsEmerald Holding, Inc.Investor Relationsinvestor.relations@emeraldx.com1-866-339-4688 (866EEXINVT)

