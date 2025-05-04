Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2025) - DMCARE Co., Ltd. has officially launched in 2025 as a one-stop condominium repair and renovation service provider, with a dedicated focus on buildings affected by recent earthquakes. The company is committed to addressing this urgent challenge for residents and juristic persons across Thailand.

DMCARE Launches to Lead Condominium Restoration After Earthquakes, Partnering with Dimet Siam to Strengthen Capabilities

DMCARE was founded by a team of seasoned professionals in the construction and real estate sectors, with a vision to elevate the standard of building restoration by delivering solutions that are safe, sustainable, and visually refined. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Dimet Siam Public Company Limited, a leading Thai manufacturer of architectural coatings, anti-corrosion paints, fireproof coatings, and industrial paints. This collaboration aims to enhance material quality and ensure the use of certified protective systems in all restoration work.

"At DMCARE, we are committed to delivering condominium restoration services that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our professional construction team is equipped with the expertise and care needed to restore not just buildings, but the peace of mind of the people who live in them," said Kajornsart Chotipanjarat, CEO of DMCARE Co., Ltd.

DMCARE's services cover a comprehensive range of repair and renovation works, including structural crack repairs, flooring, wall and ceiling improvements, as well as interior and exterior painting and decorative finishes. All projects are carried out with meticulous attention to detail and overseen by skilled engineers and technicians with deep expertise in condominium restoration.

At the heart of DMCARE's operations are its Core Values, which are reflected in every project:

Dependability - Trusted service that clients can rely on

Mindfulness - Thoughtful care for residential spaces

Craftsmanship - Precision and excellence in every step

Accountability - Professional responsibility throughout the process

Reasonable Pricing - Transparent, fair pricing with no hidden fees

End-to-End Support - Comprehensive care from start to finish

With strong backing from Dimet Siam and a highly specialized operations team, DMCARE stands ready to be a driving force in restoring and upgrading residential buildings nationwide-ensuring they are secure, beautiful, and built to last.

