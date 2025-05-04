Prometheus Laboratories Presents Novel Data on Precision-Guided Care in IBD at DDW 2025

Nine presentations on Inflammatory Bowel Disease Prediction, Monitoring and Therapy Optimization

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2025 / Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision healthcare, is pleased to highlight data from key research collaborations on precision-guided care in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) during Digestive Disease Week® (DDW®). Three oral sessions and six poster presentations introduce novel findings on pre-clinical prediction of IBD and emphasize the value of precision medicine tests to empower individualized care for IBD patients.

One noteworthy abstract presented today demonstrates how providers can use a single blood test to identify Crohn's disease (CD) patients who achieved clinical remission, or have normal biochemical markers, yet continue to have active endoscopic disease. In this study, the Monitr® test from Prometheus was able to pinpoint these challenging patients, and the need for treatment optimization.

"The Monitr test from Prometheus is the first and only seroproteomic test on the market that enables providers to evaluate patients non-invasively for active endoscopic disease," shared Prometheus Chief Scientific Officer Thierry Dervieux, PharmD, PhD, DABCC. "It's just one test in our propriety continuum of precision medicine tests-starting with disease interception all the way through therapy selection, dose optimization and disease monitoring-to support sustained remission."

The following presentations contribute to the growing evidence for precision-guided care in IBD:

May 4:

Broad Landscape of Antimicrobial and Autoantibody Signatures Reveals Selective Reactivity in The Pre-Clinical Phase of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (408; oral presentation at 10:36 a.m. PDT)

Seroproteomic Testing Can Identify Clinically Well Crohn's Disease Patients with Active Endoscopic Disease (Su1917)

Clinical Validity of a Seroproteomic Index of Endoscopic Activity in Pediatric Crohn's Disease (Su1902)

Seroproteomic Index of Endoscopic Activity Associates with Endoscopic Outcomes in a Longitudinal Cohort of Adults Ulcerative Colitis Patients (Su1925)

May 6:

Integrin Alpha V Beta 6 Autoantibodies are a Novel Biomarker for Both Diagnosed and Preclinical Colonic Crohn's Disease (1301; oral presentation at 4 p.m. PDT)

An Integrative Blood-Based Risk Score Predicts Development of Crohn's Disease (P01303 oral presentation at 4:30 p.m. PDT)

Higher Vedolizumab Clearance Associates with Poor Therapeutic Outcomes During Maintenance Therapy of Vedolizumab in Crohn's Disease (Tu1876)

Real World Evidence of Serum Adalimumab Clearance and Concentrations in Association with Seroproteomic Index of Endoscopic Activity in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Tu1878)

Impact Of Precision Guided Dosing, Forecasted Trough Infliximab Concentrations and Clearance on Treatment Decision and Outcome in Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Interim Analysis of the Best Study (Tu1879)

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories has been a leader in innovative testing for immune-mediated diseases for 30 years. Our proprietary portfolio of IBD tests empowers providers to diagnose, treat and help get patients into remission faster with precision-guided care. For more information, visit the Prometheus website and follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

About DDW

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases nearly 6,000 abstracts and over 1,000 invited talks on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

