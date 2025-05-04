New to The Street Acquires 15% Equity Stake in CommercialVille, Launches National Media Campaign Featuring Patent-Backed Platform

CommercialVille's 30-Second Commercial and NYSE Interview Rebroadcast on Bloomberg Friday, May 2. Paul Lawrence Returns for Second Interview Detailing CommercialVille's Value to Advertisers, Investors, and Local Search

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2025 / New to The Street, the veteran financial media brand airing weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, announces a strategic 15% all-equity stake in CommercialVille, a pioneering, zip code-targeted video search engine platform. The deal includes full rights to CommercialVille's patent portfolio and supports a multi-platform media rollout to expand brand visibility, investor engagement, and advertiser onboarding.

On Friday evening, May 2, both CommercialVille's 30-second television ad and its NYSE interview were rebroadcast during prime time on Bloomberg Television, highlighting the company's platform innovation and commercial launch.

IP-Driven Deal: CommercialVille Patents Included

The equity agreement includes:

Two fully granted U.S. utility patents (Nov. 2, 2020 & Jan. 7, 2021)

One granted Canadian utility patent (Nov. 29, 2022)

One patent pending in the People's Republic of China (PRC)

These patents secure CommercialVille's unique ability to deliver localized video search results entirely within its proprietary zip code gallery system, without external mapping or third-party engines. Advertisers can upload and serve video ads that are sorted and surfaced by location, offering a direct, non-disruptive connection to consumers actively searching.

"This partnership brings patented, scalable tech into our media ecosystem," said Vince Caruso, Founder and Managing Partner of New to The Street. "CommercialVille is redefining video search for small businesses-and we're proud to put them in front of investors and consumers through our broadcast platform."

Second Interview with CommercialVille's Paul Lawrence: What Viewers Can Expect

In his second televised interview on New to The Street, Paul Lawrence will dive deeper into:

Why CommercialVille was created to fill a major void in local video advertising.

How the platform empowers small businesses to target by zip code and control ad delivery.

The ease of onboarding-businesses can upload video creatives in minutes.

Major differences from Google, YouTube, or third-party ad engines.

U.S. search ad spending forecasts for 2025 and what it means for local advertisers.

Why CommercialVille is ideally positioned for industries that rely on geographic targeting (e.g. real estate, healthcare, contractors).

How the platform offers a cost-effective, IP-protected alternative amid economic uncertainty, tariffs, and search algorithm fatigue.

A snapshot of U.S. video consumption growth and why CommercialVille is poised to capitalize.

Lawrence will also share investment updates, and close with how viewers can learn more or inquire at www.CommercialVille.tv or PR@CommercialVille.tv.

About CommercialVille

CommercialVille is a patented, zip code-targeted, video-based search engine that empowers small businesses to reach their local customers directly through geo-targeted video ads. The platform is fully enclosed, runs independently of mapping systems, and is protected by a growing IP portfolio across the U.S., Canada, and pending in China.

About New to The Street



With 2.51 million YouTube subscribers, 711,000+ social media followers, and over 16 years of broadcast credibility, New to The Street delivers national exposure and institutional trust across Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and digital. The platform films weekly from the NYSE, Nasdaq MarketSite, and other leading venues, combining sponsored content, earned media, and iconic outdoor reach.

