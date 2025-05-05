Are you ready to take your innovative space ideas to the next frontier? The 2025 RunSpace invites students, professionals, startups, and researchers from around the world to compete in one of the most exciting international space competitions. With generous cash prizes, certificates for participation, and access to global space industry leaders, this is your chance to help shape the future of space technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417349283/en/

2025 RunSpace Innovation Challenge is now opened for registration!

Now in its fourth year, the Challenge is organized under Taiwan's national "Space Industry Promotion Talent Cultivation Program," led by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, in collaboration with the National Science and Technology Council, Ministry of Digital Affairs, and Ministry of Education.

This year, RunSpace welcomes Axiom Space (USA) and HEX20 (India) as strategic partners, alongside global collaborators like Eutelsat OneWeb (France), ispace (Japan), and Odysseus Space (Luxembourg). These partnerships bring mentorship, insights, and exposure to participants.

The competition offers three tracks: Innovation Category: For creative and cross-disciplinary ideas Implementation Category: For technically advanced and applicable solutions Sponsor Special Topic: Hosted by HEX20, where teams design a CubeSat payload with a chance to be selected for an actual satellite launch in 2027!



What's in it for you? Cash prizes up to NTD 300,000 (~USD 9,500) Certificates for all participating teams Global exposure and networking with top space companies Free training sessions in English on space industry, space tech, business pitching and communication



Key Dates:

April Submissions Open (Submit your 10-slide PowerPoint file for review it's simple!)

May 13 Competition Orientation (Online)

May 22 Pre-Competition Training Session (Online featuring ispace Odysseus Space)

June 6 Early Bird Deadline (eligible for iPad Air 6 lucky draw!)

June 30 (1:00 PM UTC+8) Submissions Close

July Preliminary Review

August Finalist Notification

August 23 Finalist Boot Camp Training (In-person Online if you are not in Taiwan)

September 20 Final Review

October November Awards Ceremony Demo Day

November December Global Meetup Series Networking

Whether you're aiming to enhance satellite communication, explore lunar missions, or propose novel space techniques, RunSpace is your launchpad. Teams of 1-5 members (plus 2 mentors) are welcome, with no nationality or age restrictions. Ready? Visit our official website and join the global movement driving the next era of space exploration! For inquiries, contact the RunSpace Organizing Team.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417349283/en/

Contacts:

Mandy Lin

mandylin@iii.org.tw