Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has refined its Bitcoin infrastructure to improve NFT trade fluidity and asset mobility across chains. These targeted upgrades are designed to eliminate friction in NFT transfers, enhance compatibility with Bitcoin's transaction model, and provide creators and traders with smoother liquidity access in the Web3 space.

The updated Bitcoin framework includes enhanced asset wrapping protocols, intelligent routing for cross-chain transfers, and improved support for metadata syncing. These refinements help creators move NFTs seamlessly between Bitcoin and other major blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and XRP-all with the support of Colle AI's real-time automation engine.

By improving Bitcoin-specific functions within its multichain system, Colle AI now enables faster asset movement and more reliable execution of trades across ecosystems. Liquidity paths are optimized using smart routing logic, reducing bottlenecks and enabling users to mint, transfer, and sell assets more efficiently.

With this refined infrastructure, Colle AI strengthens its position as a leader in intelligent, multichain NFT tooling-making cross-network creation and trading more seamless, scalable, and accessible to the Web3 creator economy.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

