Textron Aviation today announced the delivery of a Beechcraft King Air 360C aircraft aimed at strengthening Greece's air ambulance capabilities. The new King Air 360C will join two Beechcraft King Air 350C turboprops already in service and will be operated out of Elefsis Airbase in Greece.

Beechcraft King Air 360C (Photo by J. Alan Paul Photography)

The Beechcraft King Air 360C is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

"The King Air 360C will significantly boost Greece's ability to provide emergency medical care, ensuring that patients receive immediate and reliable air transport from remote areas to central locations in Greece and Europe," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. "The aircraft is equipped with the latest medical equipment and is ready to serve in diverse and remote locations."

The air ambulance conversion was completed by Fargo Jet Center at its special mission aircraft modification center located at Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota.

"At Fargo Jet Center, we take pride in delivering mission-ready aircraft tailored to the unique requirements of each operator," said Darren Hall, vice president, Business Development, Fargo Jet Center. "For this King Air 360C, our team worked closely with the customer and Spectrum Aeromed to integrate advanced medical systems and develop a custom interior that enhances patient care and crew efficiency. This aircraft represents the highest standards of reliability and innovation in air medical transport."

Endless Special Missions Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high-performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection; training and many other special operations.

