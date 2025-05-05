eQ Oyj: Inside information: Jouko Pölönen appointed as the CEO of eQ Plc

eQ Plc Stock exchange release, inside information

5 May 2025, at 8:00 AM

The Board of Directors of eQ Plc ("eQ") has decided to appoint M.Sc. (Econ & Bus. Adm.), eMBA Jouko Pölönen as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Jouko Pölönen will assume the position no later than 5 November 2025. Since 28 October 2024, Janne Larma has been serving as eQ's interim CEO and will continue in that role until Pölönen is able to start as a new CEO.

eQ will host a press conference regarding Pölönen's appointment on 5 May at 1:30 PM, welcoming representatives of the media, investors and analysts. Further details regarding participation can be found at the end of this release.

Pölönen, 55, has made a distinguished career in the financial sector. Most recently, he has served for seven years as CEO of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. Prior to that, he held roles such as Head of Banking at OP Financial Group and CEO positions at OP Corporate Bank Plc, Helsinki Area Cooperative Bank, and Pohjola Insurance Ltd.

"eQ is one of the leading asset managers in Finland, with a particularly strong position in private equity and real estate asset management. I am excited to join eQ's talented team and confident that together we can create added value for our clients and shareholders. I am highly goal- and results-oriented. I expect that we can drive profitable growth during the coming years," says Pölönen.

Chair of the Board Georg Ehrnrooth says that the Board is very pleased to have appointed Pölönen as CEO of eQ.

"We are convinced that Jouko is the right person to lead eQ and to implement our growth objectives and strategy together with our skilled and professional team," Ehrnrooth says.

"Jouko brings in his extensive experience in the financial sector, leadership, and strategic development and execution. In addition, Jouko has a broad network of contacts with investors, businesses, and the public sector. While eQ's financial performance in the past couple of years has not met the targets, we believe the fundamentals for a turnaround are already in place," Ehrnrooth continues.

Pölönen sees significant opportunities in the asset management market:

"eQ has excellent products that many institutions and family offices rely on. More and more private individuals are saving and investing, and we want to offer also to them the best wealth management products and services to build their wealth. I consider professional asset management as a highly interesting and growing market. A key factor for me in a accepting this role was also the opportunity to become an owner myself," Pölönen says.

The three largest shareholders of eQ have agreed to sell a total of one million (1,000,000) eQ shares to Pölönen. Technically, the shares will be sold to Pölönen's personal investment company. This amount represents approximately 2.4 percent of eQ's total share capital. As a result of the transaction, Pölönen will rank among the ten largest shareholders of eQ. The share sale will be completed during May.

Georg Ehrnrooth comments:

"We want to ensure Jouko's commitment and give him a strong incentive to drive growth with an entrepreneurial spirit and act in accordance with eQ's values."

Additionally, the Board of Directors has decided to grant Pölönen 100,000 stock options under the 2025 option program. The terms of the option program were announced on 4 February 2025 and are available on the company's website. Pölönen will receive the options upon the commencement of his employment.

Jouko Pölönen's CV is attached to this release.

Press Conference

eQ will hold a press conference today, 5 May 2025, at 1:30 PM. Speakers will include Georg Ehrnrooth, Chair of the Board; Janne Larma, interim CEO of eQ; and Jouko Pölönen, appointed CEO of eQ. The event will take place at Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, Helsinki. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentations. The event can also be followed via webcast at: https://eq.videosync.fi/2025-05-05

eQ Plc

Additional information:



Janne Larma, interim CEO, tel. +358 40 500 4366

Georg Ehrnrooth, Chair of the Board, tel. +358 9 6817 8777





eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 13.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group's parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.