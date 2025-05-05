TXOne Networks Makes a Grand Entrance at GISEC

Engineering Enterprise Resilience with the Latest OT Cybersecurity Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey by TXOne Networks, 94% of organizations reported OT security incidents in the past 12 months, and 98% reported IT security incidents that spilled over and eventually impacted OT environments. In an era where traditional security models are no longer sufficient and global cybersecurity regulations are tightening, a comprehensive and resilient cybersecurity framework is essential for maintaining a competitive advantage.

The Three Stages of OT Cybersecurity Evolution: TXOne's Blueprint for Resilience

Stage 1: The Evolving Needs of Security Integration

Organizations traditionally relied on point solutions such as firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IPS/IDS), and endpoint anti-malware software. However, these tools often lack integration, creating fragmented defenses that are difficult to manage. Enterprises urgently need a unified, highly visible risk-oriented security strategy.

Stage 2: Optimizing Security Processes with Operations-Friendly Practices

While most organizations have increased their cybersecurity budgets, many still encounter operational hurdles. It is difficult to implement updates or new technologies without costly disruptions of operations. True improvement requires holistic optimization across organizational structures, processes, and technologies.

Stage 3: Achieving True Governance Through Platform Integration

With cybersecurity regulations such as the CRA, NIS2, and IEC 62443 becoming increasingly stringent worldwide, 39% of respondents view compliance as a top OT security driver. Comprehensive security governance and platform-based integration are critical to both operational resilience and regulatory compliance.

"In the next three years, major enterprises will accelerate cybersecurity compliance to maintain market advantage," stated Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. "TXOne Networks is well-positioned to support these regulatory needs with our SageOne platform, helping organizations move from fragmented protection to comprehensive security governance aligned with international standards."

SageOne: Unified Risk Management for Enhanced Visibility

TXOne Networks' SageOne platform delivers precise risk assessment and actionable insights to prioritize and address the most critical threats.

TXOne Networks at GISEC 2025

To support enterprises in upgrading their cybersecurity strategies, TXOne Networks will participate in GISEC 2025 from May 6-8, at Booth: B175, Dubai Trade Centre Hall 5. Featured products will include:

Element product family for asset inspection

product family for asset inspection Stellar for endpoint protection

for endpoint protection Edge product family for network defense

product family for network defense SageOne platform for OT security governance

Experts will be on-site offering in-depth insights into the current OT security landscape and sharing best practices for industrial cybersecurity.

For event and agenda details, please visit:

GISEC 2025 Exhibition Info

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments, working together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operation-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure OT networks and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach.

Learn more: www.txone.com

