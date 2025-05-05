Kemira Oyj: Change in the Kemira Oyj's Group Leadership Team: CFO Petri Castrén to leave Kemira by the end of Q1 2026

Kemira Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, May 5, 2025, at 9.30 am EEST

Change in the Kemira Oyj's Group Leadership Team: CFO Petri Castrén to leave Kemira by the end of Q1 2026

Kemira's CFO Petri Castrén will leave Kemira by the end of Q1 2026. He has been Kemira's CFO and a member of the Kemira's Group Leadership Team since 2013. He was appointed Kemira's Interim CEO in July 2023 in addition to his CFO role and ensured a smooth transition until Antti Salminen started as President & CEO in February 2024.

Antti Salminen, President & CEO, Kemira Oyj: " It has been an honor to work alongside Petri over the last 12 years. His insights and leadership have been instrumental in driving the positive development of Kemira. He and his team have had a broad impact on Kemira's profitable growth and lead numerous change inititiatives over the years. In his role he has supported not only the CEO but also the rest of the Leadership Team."

Petri Castrén, CFO, Kemira Oyj: "I'm proud of what we have achieved together in Kemira. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and committed team and to have been part of shaping Kemira to what the company is today. I want to thank Antti and the rest of the Kemira Leadership Team colleagues as well as the Board for their support. I'm looking forward to the next chapter that doesn't involve full time employment, and remain confident that Kemira will continue to thrive and succeed."

The recruitment of a new CFO will begin immediately and Petri Castrén will continue in his current role until he leaves latest by the end of Q1, 2026.

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj,

Terhi Kivinen, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +358 40 848 4001

terhi.kivinen@kemira.com

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@kemira.com

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. We deliver tailored products and services to improve the product quality, processes, and resource efficiency of our diverse range of customers. Our focus is on water treatment, as well as on fiber and renewable solutions - enabling sustainability transformation for our customers. In 2024, Kemira reported annual revenue of EUR 2.9 billion with a global team of some 4,700 colleagues. Kemira is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki www.kemira.com