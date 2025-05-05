Finnair Plc: Finnair appoints Pia Aaltonen-Forsell as CFO

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 May 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Finnair has appointed Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, M. Soc.Sc. (Econ.), MBA (51) as CFO and member of the Executive Board as of 1 August 2025. Aaltonen-Forsell will start working at Finnair on 15 June 2025.

Pia Aaltonen-Forsell joins Finnair from Northvolt, where she has served as CFO. Previously, she has worked as CFO in Outokumpu and in Alhström-Munksjö. Aaltonen-Forsell is a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of UPM-Kymmene Corporation.

"With her strategic vision and solid financial expertise, Pia brings a valuable contribution to the Finnair team as we continue to develop Finnair's competitiveness and financial position in an ever-changing and cyclical operating environment. I warmly welcome Pia to my team," says Turkka Kuusisto, CEO of Finnair.

"Strong balance sheets and financial discipline have always been important to me - they're the backbone of any successful business. But what truly drives business performance is a strong, united team with a shared target. I look forward to partnering closely with teams across Finnair - it is great to get to join this dynamic industry," says Aaltonen-Forsell.

In February 2025, Finnair announced that its current CFO Kirstian Pullola would leave the company in August 2025 at the latest.

