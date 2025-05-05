Ratos AB: Strong start to the year

Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 474m (359)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 563m (329)

Operating profit was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +120m

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 342m (125)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.37 (0.06)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.76 (0.06)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -285m (-137)

Leverage excluding finance leases was 1.5x (0.8x)

Significant events during the quarter

The reconstruction of Plantasjen gained legal force on 18 February and is thus completed. As a result, Plantasjen has reduced its costs, liabilities and capital requirements. The expected annual cost savings are estimated at approximately SEK 400m. Lease liabilities have declined by about SEK 1,500m

On 18 March, Ratos entered into an agreement to divest airteam

On 26 March, the Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend for the 2024 financial year of SEK 1.35 (1.25), totalling SEK 442m (409)

"In the first quarter, adjusted EBITA rose 32% while the EBITA margin increased and all business areas reported improved adjusted EBITA. The completed reconstruction of Plantasjen already yielded results in the first quarter. Adjusted for the composition dividend related to the reconstruction of Plantasjen, cash flow improved year on year."

Jonas Wiström, President and CEO, Ratos

Stockholm 5 May 2025

Jonas Wiström

President and CEO

This information was submitted for publication at 2025-05-05 07:00 CEST.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 15 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 32 billion in net sales 2024. We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.