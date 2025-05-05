Reliance Nu Suntech says it will build a 930 MW solar project with 465 MW/1,860 MWh of battery storage to deliver four hours of peak power daily at a fixed tariff of INR 3. 53 ($0. 042)/kWh. The project aims to provide assured supply at competitive rates. From pv magazine India Reliance Power said its Reliance NU Suntech subsidiary has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India for a 930 MW AC solar project integrated with a 465 MW/1,860 MWh battery energy storage system. The project will supply four hours of assured peak power daily at a fixed tariff of INR 3. ...

