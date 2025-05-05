DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 02-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 258.3881 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81401 CODE: CC1U LN ISIN: LU1681044050 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN LEI Code: 549300LYZ55LWKOSOL45 Sequence No.: 386148 EQS News ID: 2129692 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

