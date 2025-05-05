Anzeige
05.05.2025 09:57 Uhr
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
05-May-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) 
DEALING DATE: 02-May-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.8039 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4149273 
CODE: AEMU LN 
ISIN: LU2277591868 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2277591868 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     AEMU LN 
LEI Code:   22210029BWUM47M5IC61 
Sequence No.: 386245 
EQS News ID:  2129890 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

