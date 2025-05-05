ZCCM: Change in Directorate- Bishop John Mambo

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUED: 05 May 2025

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation ("IDC"), has reappointed Bishop Joahn H Mambo as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board effective 17th April 2025. Bishop Mambo previously served as Non-Executive Director on the Board of ZCCM-IH from 13th December 2021 to the 12th December 2024.

Brief Profile of Bishop John Hardy Mambo

Bishop John Hardy Mambo is a dynamic and multilingual leader with over 25 years of experience spanning pastoral, community, corporate, and public service sectors in Zambia and beyond. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from Langwith College, University of York (UK). A respected church leader, Bishop Mambo has dedicated much of his life to spiritual ministry and the care of vulnerable and orphaned children in rural communities. His leadership roles include Board Chairman for the Programme Against Malnutrition, General Manager at Chekos Group (Zambia), and Assistant Air Traffic Controller with the Department of Civil Aviation. He has also held several public appointments, including Chairman of Foresight Investments (2019), Chairperson of the Civil Society for Constitutional Agenda (CISCA, 2017), and board memberships with the Mulele Mwana Old People's Village and the Zambia Privatization Agency (ZPA). Notably, he served as a Commissioner on the Mun'gomba Constitutional Review Commission (2002-2005). Bishop Mambo has contributed to peacebuilding and mediation efforts across the region, including missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Mozambique, and South Africa. His distinguished service has earned him multiple honours and awards.

The Board is confident that Bishop Mambo will contribute to the success of the Company's operations and wishes him all the best in her new role as Non-Executive Director.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 5 May 2025

