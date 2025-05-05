

05.05.2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties SA



Company Name: Grand City Properties SA ISIN: LU0775917882



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 05.05.2025

Target price: EUR14,20

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 14,20.

Zusammenfassung:

Standard & Poor's (S&P) hat das Kreditrating von GCP um eine Stufe auf BBB mit stabilem Ausblick herabgestuft (zuvor: BBB+ negativer Ausblick), was mit der gleichen Abstufung von Aroundtown (Beteiligung 62%) einhergeht. Die Rating-Agentur geht nun davon aus, dass die nach wie vor stotternde deutsche Wirtschaft die Veräußerungsaktivitäten von AT im Jahr 2025 und die Fähigkeit des Unternehmens, die Leverage-Anforderungen von S&P zu erfüllen, beeinträchtigen wird. Grand Citys eigenständiges Kreditprofil (SACP) bleibt jedoch bei BBB+, und S&P hob die gute operative Performance von GCP und die Fundamentaldaten des Wohnungsmarktes in Deutschland und London hervor. Die Anleihen von GCP reagierten kaum auf die Nachricht, was darauf hindeutet, dass das Re-Rating bereits eingepreist war. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von EUR14,20 bei (35% Aufwärtspotenzial).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 14.20 price target.



Abstract:

Standard & Poor's (S&P) has downgraded GCP's credit rating one notch to BBB with a stable outlook (old: BBB+ negative outlook), matching the re-rating of Aroundtown (62% stake). The ratings agency now thinks that a still sputtering German economy will hamper AT's 2025 disposal activity and its ability to hit S&P's leverage requirements. But Grand City's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) stays at BBB+, and S&P highlighted GCP's good operational performance and residential market fundamentals for Germany and London. GCP's bonds barely reacted to the news suggesting that the re-rating was priced in. We maintain our Buy rating and EUR14.2 TP (35% upside).

