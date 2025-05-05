ZCCM: Change in Directorate- Executive Director

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Person: Amon Chizola

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 05 May 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

In accordance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that the Company has, by mutual agreement, separated with its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ndoba J. Vibetti, effective 30 April 2025.

The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Dr. Vibetti for his service and contributions since his appointment on 1 February 2023. The Board wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Furthermore, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tisa Chama, currently serving as Chief Technical Officer, as Acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Mr. Chama will serve in this capacity until further notice.

Brief Profile of Mr Tisa Chama

Eng. Chama is a seasoned Mining Engineer with over 25 years of experience across technical, operational, and managerial roles in the mining sector. He has worked extensively in Zambia, Namibia, East Africa, and West Africa, holding key positions at prominent mining companies including ZCCM, KCM, Rio Tinto, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), and Barrick, notably serving as Planning Manager.

Before joining ZCCM-IH in November 2020, he was the Senior Principal Mining Engineer for AGA's Africa Region, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. His consultancy experience spans project development from concept to feasibility stages for both Greenfield and Brownfield sites, across a range of commodities including copper, cobalt, uranium, and gold. He has demonstrated strong leadership skills in project management and technical roles in various developing countries in Africa.

Eng. Chama holds a Bachelor of Mineral Sciences in Mining Engineering from the University of Zambia and an MBA from the University of the Free State, South Africa. He is a Registered Engineer with the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) and a member of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM).

The Board congratulates Mr. Chama on his appointment and extends its full support as he assumes this role.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 5 May 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia. First Issued on 05 May 2025

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZ1qZ8mZlJfJxm1tlslobGeXmm6SmWWdbGTHxGVrl8eUa26Wl2mXb8eaZnJimmVs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91506-zccm-ih-market-announcement_-change-in-directorate_-2-may-2025-ceo.pdf