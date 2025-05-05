Solargik has announced the official debut of its SOma Pro AI-powered platform for solar tracking and system diagnostics. The company says one of its main advantages is the ability to support smarter, faster decision-making. Intersolar 2025 will see Israeli startup Solargik launch Soma Pro, a platform that uses artificial intelligence for intelligent monitoring, diagnostics, and control of solar systems. The company said the platform is a fully integrated hardware and software system, offering real-time visibility and full remote control. The key innovation is Soma Pro's "tracker-native" design, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...