Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MS1 | ISIN: DK0060580512 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NN
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 08:11
9,660 Euro
+1,26 % +0,120
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NNIT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNIT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7109,04012:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2025 11:42 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NNIT A/S: NNIT adjusts 2025 outlook and publishes Q1 figures

Finanznachrichten News

The first quarter financial performance was expected to be moderate, but the increased macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty has impacted NNIT to a larger extent than expected. Based on the realized results and the continued uncertainty, NNIT adjusts the 2025 financial outlook.

Given the current uncertainty, organic revenue growth is expected to be 0% to 5% (previously 7% to 10%), which is due to postponement of projects and the sales pipeline materializing at a slower pace than planned as customers are hesitating to engage in new contracts, especially within Life Science. Expectations for the Group operating profit margin excluding special items are maintained at 7% to 9% as NNIT is significantly reducing its cost base by adjusting capacity and lowering general spending across regions and on corporate level. Special items are expected to be up to last year's level of DKK 69m (previously expected to be below the 2024 level) mainly driven by further restructuring costs.

NNIT generated Q1 2025 Group revenue of DKK 464m (Q1 2024: DKK 463m). The organic growth was negative by 0.8% (Q1 2024: 8.0%) due to Region Europe and Region US. Group operating profit excl. special items was DKK 18m (Q1 2024: 24m), equal to a margin of 3.9% (Q1 2024: 5.2%). Profit and margin were mainly impacted by Region Europe and a decrease in Region Denmark driven by overcapacity following the postponement of a large contract, which has been signed in Q2, and the loss of a large public tender. Special items for the Group amounted to DKK 25m (Q1 2024: income DKK 11.3m) primarily driven by restructuring costs.

Financial figures, DKK millionQ1 2025Q1 2024FY 2024
GROUP
Revenue464463 1,851
Group operating profit excl. special items1824117
Group operating profit margin excl. special items3.9%5.2%6.3%
Special items25-1169
REGION EUROPE
Revenue119126512
Regional operating profit121467
Regional operating profit margin10.0%11.2%13.0%
REGION US
Revenue8793346
Regional operating profit261873
Regional operating profit margin30.4%19.0%21.2%
REGION ASIA
Revenue3732149
Regional operating profit3-28
Regional operating profit margin7.6%-5.3%5.2%
REGION DENMARK
Revenue221212844
Regional operating profit3348151
Regional operating profit margin15.1%22.6%17.9%

Despite the adjustment of expectations for organic growth, NNIT maintains expectations for the Group operating profit margin excl. special items to reach 7% to 9%. NNIT has executed several cost reducing initiatives, which include capacity adjustments across the group, to minimize the impact on profitability.

NNIT will publish the Q1 2025 trading statement on May 5, 2025, one day earlier than planned.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media Relations
Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
tmts@nnit.com

ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.