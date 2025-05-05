Boozt AB: Boozt appoints new Chief Financial Officer and member of Group Management

[Malmö, Sweden - May 5, 2025]: Boozt, the leading Nordic online department store for fashion and lifestyle, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Bjergby as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Group Management team. Michael Bjergby succeeds Sandra Gadd, whose planned departure in August was announced in February 2025.

"I'm very happy to welcome Michael Bjergby to Boozt. His extensive experience across both private and publicly listed companies, coupled with a strong track record in financial management and strategic execution, makes him a key addition to our leadership team. He joins at an important time as we continue to scale and drive our business forward in line with our long-term growth ambitions," said Hermann Haraldsson, co-founder and CEO of Boozt.

Michael Bjergby brings more than a decade of international financial leadership experience to Boozt. He has held senior finance roles at large listed companies such as Pandora, GN Store Nord and ISS. He has also served as Group Financial Officer at HTL-Strefa and SimCorp, and most recently held the position as CFO at Optigroup, where he led financial transformation initiatives and supported the company's strategic repositioning.

"I am proud to join Boozt, a company with an impressive history and significant growth potential based on the financial strength, operational excellence and data-driven customer focus. Boozt has established itself as a leader in the Nordic e-commerce space, and I look forward to contributing to Boozt's continued success," said Michael Bjergby.

Michael Bjergby will officially join the company no later than November 3rd, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com

Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

This information is information that Boozt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-05 10:56 CEST.